Andrew Giuliani Accuses Anderson Cooper of 'Not Flushing' the Toilet in the Courthouse: 'No Common Decency!'
Potty drama!
Andrew Giuliani, son of of Rudy Giuliani, had an interesting interaction with Anderson Cooper on Friday, May 3.
"I just went to use the men’s room in the courthouse and Anderson Cooper was in front of me," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "He did NOT FLUSH! I had to flush for him. No common decency from these fake news ANIMALS!"
Of course, people couldn't believe the alleged snub was written about in the first place.
One person asked, "Why are you staring at another man at a urinal?" while another said, "
A third person quipped: "Rudy's boy-wonder went to the Trump trial to give us all a play-by-play of the action around the urinals???" while a fourth defended the TV star, writing, "Nothing in the world could make me believe Anderson Cooper does not flush. If anything, he was in a hurry and it was a rushed failed flush!"
Andrew is in court where he's attend Donald Trump's hush money trial, which began on April 15.
"I’ll be reporting this morning from the Soros staged Moscow Show Trials in Manhattan where leading candidate for President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is criminally charged. There is no underlying felony, the statute of limitations has expired and it’s based off the word of convicted felon, Michael Cohen. Stay tuned…" he wrote.
But the day apparently didn't go his way when he later wrote: "Immediately after President Trump entered the courtroom, a court officer told me that per the judges orders, I could not live report on the trial, even though The NY Times, Politico & CNN were doing it next to me…CORRUPT!"
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, is in the midst of his hush money trial, as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs prior to the 2016 election.
Donald has continued to speak out about the case — case in point: on Friday, May 3, he took to to Truth Social to write: "This Corrupt and HIGHLY Conflicted New York Judge, Juan Merchan, is doing everything in his power to make this trial as salacious as possible, even though these things have NOTHING to do with this FAKE case. He gives us nothing, gives the everything to the Crooked D.A., Alvin Bragg. ELECTION INTERFERENCE - BIDEN WITCH HUNT TRIAL!!!"