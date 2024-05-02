'Delusional': Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Mocked for Claiming Nobody Is More 'Tougher' or 'Energetic' Than Her Client

As OK! previously reported, Habba doesn't believe the Stormy Daniels hush money case will go her client's way.

The lawyer told Greg Kelly, "I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing."

"We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design," she explained. "We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office."

