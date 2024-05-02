'Delusional': Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Mocked for Claiming Nobody Is More 'Tougher' or 'Energetic' Than Her Client
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba is facing serious backlash for calling her client "tough" and "energetic" in light of the recent reports of the former president nodding off throughout the New York hush money trial.
During her recent appearance on Newsmax, she told host Eric Bolling, "There is literally nobody tougher or more energetic than President Trump. I can tell you that I'm pretty sure if it were me I'd be resting."
Habba, who represented Trump during the New York criminal fraud case, has been appearing on various news outlets defending her client and touting he's repeated claims that the charges against him are nothing but "political witch hunts."
A clip of Habba's comments was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users mocked the Trump lawyer for sounding like "another delusional MAGA supporter."
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch wrote, "obviously a quique attorney-client relationship."
One user commented, "JFC, the Trump worship is too much. It’s so North Korea-like. It’s so weak and pathetic. These people debase themselves for a man who would throw them away like a used tissue if he felt they weren’t 'Loyal' enough. It’s sick."
Another wrote, "Absolutely delusional. She's a genuine MAGA grifter."
- Donald Trump Fails to Provide 'Evidence' President Joe Biden Set Up 'Fake' Hush Money Trial When Called Out by Reporter
- 'You Have to Fight': Donald Trump Hints at Denying 2024 Election Results in Wisconsin Months Before Any Votes Are Cast
- Donald Trump Claims London and Paris Are 'Unrecognizable' After Europe 'Opened Their Doors to Jihad' Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
As OK! previously reported, Habba doesn't believe the Stormy Daniels hush money case will go her client's way.
The lawyer told Greg Kelly, "I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing."
"We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design," she explained. "We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Habba also criticized Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order on the former president and his attorneys, which was meant to prevent them from attacking witnesses, court staff and their families throughout the court proceedings.
“It’s very troubling. We’re in the fight of our lives at this moment,” the lawyer told Kelly.
Trump is at serious risk of being locked up after a judge ruled that the former president has disobeyed his gag order at least nine times.