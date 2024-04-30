Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Judge Warns Him 'Jail May Be a Necessary Punishment' for Violating Gag Order

As OK! previously reported, the gag order was put into place due to Trump's frequent social media posts which openly attacked the judge, prosecutors, possible jurors and potential witnesses.

However, the controversial politician has been undeterred and fought against it at every turn.

"Judge Juan Merchan has taken away my constitutional right to free speech," Trump insisted in an all-caps rant shared to Truth Social earlier this month. "Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself. This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!"