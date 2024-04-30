Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Judge Warns Him 'Jail May Be a Necessary Punishment' for Violating Gag Order
Judge Juan Merchan ruled Donald Trump would be held in contempt of court for repeatedly breaching the terms of his gag order throughout his hush money trial.
Merchan decided the 77-year-old will be fined $1,000 for each of his nine violations and warned the embattled ex-prez he would be considering "whether in some instances, jail may be a necessary punishment" for future violations.
As OK! previously reported, the gag order was put into place due to Trump's frequent social media posts which openly attacked the judge, prosecutors, possible jurors and potential witnesses.
However, the controversial politician has been undeterred and fought against it at every turn.
"Judge Juan Merchan has taken away my constitutional right to free speech," Trump insisted in an all-caps rant shared to Truth Social earlier this month. "Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself. This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!"
On Friday, April 26, Trump yet again took to the conservative social media platform to demand the order be lifted.
"45th President Donald J. Trump is again the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and is currently dominating in the Polls," he penned at the time. "However, he is being inundated by the Media with questions because of this Rigged Biden Trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, or answer, because of Judge Juan Merchan’s UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL Gag Order."
"His Opponents have unlimited rights to question, but he has no right to respond," he claimed. "Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration."
"We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies," he continued. "He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!"
Trump is the only U.S. president to ever be hit with felony charges. His first criminal trial began on April 15 in which he is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to insist the legal cases against him are attempts by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere in his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.