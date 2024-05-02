'I Simply Close My Beautiful Blue Eyes': Donald Trump Denies Sleeping During New York Hush Money Trial
Former President Donald Trump has responded to media reports alleging he's been falling asleep during his New York hush money trial.
Despite multiple journalists claiming to have witnessed Trump with his eyes closed in court, the lack of cameras inside the courtroom has prevented the public from verifying these accusations firsthand.
On Thursday, May 2, Trump denied passing out during the trial by claiming in a humorous Truth Social post that he was just trying to rest his eyes.
"Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today," he wrote to his 6.9 million followers. "I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!"
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Wednesday, May 1, “Sometimes he is sleeping. That is 100 percent true. I’ve seen it. People around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is.”
“However, sometimes he is closing his eyes,” Haberman noted, adding, “And I’ve talked to people around him about this too because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods of time. It’s not always sleeping.”
Funny enough, one of the Trump campaign's major talking points is 81-year-old Biden's age.
The businessman has frequently called the president "Sleepy Joe" despite the reports coming out of the courthouse.
The Daily Show host Jon Stewart recently poked fun at Trump for his catnaps, telling his viewers, “He’s snoring. He’s doing the honk shoo. He’s doing the ‘mi-mi-mi-mi-mi.'”
“Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial," he quipped. “Trump is always very proud to be part of any assault on America.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump supporters have begun to theorize that the former president is "pretending" to sleep in court as a form of protest against the trial.
"He thinks it’s bull----, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."