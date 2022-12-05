Luann de Lesseps Reveals Bethenny Frankel Blocked Her On Instagram 'For Years' Before She Called Her 'Pathetic'

Luann de Lesseps doesn't want Bethenny Frankel in her life anymore — and she hopes to keep it that way.

After the reality star called out Frankel for announcing a new Housewives-centric podcast where she'll rewatch episodes, she is sticking by her harsh words.

"Well, it's all true still. She left the show, she tried out different things. They didn't work and then she came back to the show and then she left again," the 57-year-old told David Yontef on the Monday, December 5, episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope." "She's never had a kind thing to say about the Housewives, so how do you expect me to respond? I just said what everybody thinks. The truth is that Housewives has made her career and then she poo-pooed the Housewives and now she's back. Is that cool or uncool?"