Luann de Lesseps Reveals Bethenny Frankel Blocked Her On Instagram 'For Years' Before She Called Her 'Pathetic'
Luann de Lesseps doesn't want Bethenny Frankel in her life anymore — and she hopes to keep it that way.
After the reality star called out Frankel for announcing a new Housewives-centric podcast where she'll rewatch episodes, she is sticking by her harsh words.
"Well, it's all true still. She left the show, she tried out different things. They didn't work and then she came back to the show and then she left again," the 57-year-old told David Yontef on the Monday, December 5, episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope." "She's never had a kind thing to say about the Housewives, so how do you expect me to respond? I just said what everybody thinks. The truth is that Housewives has made her career and then she poo-pooed the Housewives and now she's back. Is that cool or uncool?"
"I think fans have spoken because from my response and the interview, they agreed with me," she added. "She's had nothing good to say about the show or any of us. She's blocked me on social media, and now she gets to talk about me? It's just not cool!"
de Lesseps clarified that Frankel, 52, didn't block her after she made the statement — instead, she's blocked the countess "for years on Instagram."
"What is she afraid of? She's going to be doing a podcast about me. Isn't that weird? The woman she blocked, the woman she poo poos, and now she is doing a podcast about me and the other housewives. But God knows I've been around since the very beginning, so guess what she is going to be talking about? Let her try to bring up anything that's less than positive about me because the fans will eat her up," she fumed. "I've been there. I've stayed the course, I've done the work. I've made the Housewives for 13 years what it is — Bethenny has not. Bring it on!"
The singer made it clear that she's never talked smack about the mom-of-one, despite her going off and doing her own endeavors, like starting her own talk show and reality show. "I've never said a bad thing, and I still don't say a bad thing about Bethenny personally," she admitted. "This is about her going off the show. She wouldn't even say the word Housewives when she did an interview. She wouldn't even refer to it, and now she's using it to gain a presence for a podcast. I feel like it's a pathetic move."
"I wish her the best," she continued. "But to fall back on Housewives as kind of a last effort and with your podcast ... maybe she'll unblock me from social media now."
When asked if she would tune into the podcast, de Lesseps quipped, "I'm the kind of girl that doesn't look in the rearview mirror. I look in the windshield! I'm not going back and talking about old episodes of the Housewives. You know why? Because I'm making new episodes about the Housewives."