LuAnn De Lesseps Giddy Over Andy Cohen & Jeff Lewis Calling Out 'Hypocritical' Bethenny Frankel: 'I Can’t Wait To Watch!'

Source: mega
Dec. 13 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

LuAnn de Lesseps could not contain her joy after finding out Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis called out Bethenny Frankel for her "ReWives" podcast.

During one of The Real Housewives of New York City alum's recent cabaret tour stops, she was asked by a fan what her reaction was to the ambush on her former costar during the Wednesday, December 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live.

While clarifying that she had yet to see the explosive confrontation, de Lesseps said, “Stop it! Oh my God! So they took care of it for me, yes! Love it, I love it! Wait how did she respond?”

“I can’t wait! Oh my God, I’m gonna watch it tonight right after I get done playing blackjack,” the "Money Can't Buy You Class" vocalist excitedly told the crowd, who yelled that the Skinnygirl founder was "pissed" at Cohen and Lewis.

“Oh my God, how did I not know this? Oh, you know why? I’ve been on tour, and I’ve been playing [in] Chicago [and] Atlanta but still no excuse man," de Lesseps continued to her fans. “She was pissed, because they cornered her! I love it, I love it! I can’t wait to watch this."

Last week, the Bravo boss put Frankel in the hot seat for her Real Housewives recap podcast given that she trashed the franchise for years after leaving the series. “I thought it was kind of hypocritical of you to [launch the podcast] because you have been trashing the ‘Housewives’ publicly for the last three years,” he told his former employee during the late night talk show.

The Flipping Out star chimed in, calling Frankel's podcast idea "unoriginal" before joking, “No one has a recap show for ‘Housewives.'”

The businesswoman — who officially made her Bravo exit in 2019 — then came at Lewis, calling him "bitter" for caring so much about her project.

Page Six reported de Lesseps' reaction at her recent cabaret show.

