Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's Rent-Free Living Situations Exposed as Grandpa King Charles Coughs Up Hefty Bill
June 5 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly didn’t pay a dime for their luxe properties in London.
According to a new report published by the National Audit Office, the royals, who have resided in the English city for almost 20 years, are living off King Charles’ money.
The 77-year-old covers the cost through income generated by the Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate that provides revenue to the reigning monarch.
Both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, are non-working members of the royal family that are billed an “adjusted rent” of 60 percent of the open market value.
Eugenie’s discounted rent began at 50 percent of market value in 2018, increased to 55 percent in 2022 and now is 64 percent. Beatrice’s started at 60 of the 2020 market value and now sits at 68 percent in 2026.
According to Tom Sykes’ Substack page, the actual rent they’re paying for a four-bedroom apartment in St James’ Palace or a three-bedroom house in Kensington Palace may be up to £20,000 (nearly $27,000) a month.
Norman Baker, the former Liberal Democrat minister, told the author: “The whole thing is outrageous. There’s no way that non-working members of the royal family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster. The royal family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride.”
The way in which Charles has protected Beatrice and Eugenie after their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was ousted from the monarchy has raised eyebrows.
A friend of William’s emphasized to Sykes: “The Yorks are a crime family. In a crime family, the next generation gets drawn in. They may have been indoctrinated as children, but no one, 20 years later, seriously argues that it’s not their fault and that they are immune to the consequences of their actions.”
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- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 'Would Jump at the Chance' to Call the Royal Lodge Home as Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Rages On
- Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Are Feeling 'Emotionally Drained' by Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Humiliating' Scandals
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of Royal Titles
Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 due to his ties to predator Jeffrey Epstein. In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct but released shortly after. He moved out of Royal Lodge that month with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files.
What Did King Charles Say About Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest?
King Charles released a statement after Andrew’s arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”