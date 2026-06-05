Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's Rent-Free Living Situations Exposed as Grandpa King Charles Coughs Up Hefty Bill

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Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly didn’t pay a dime for their luxe properties in London. According to a new report published by the National Audit Office, the royals, who have resided in the English city for almost 20 years, are living off King Charles’ money. The 77-year-old covers the cost through income generated by the Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate that provides revenue to the reigning monarch.

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Source: MEGA The daughters don't work for the royal family.

Both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, are non-working members of the royal family that are billed an “adjusted rent” of 60 percent of the open market value. Eugenie’s discounted rent began at 50 percent of market value in 2018, increased to 55 percent in 2022 and now is 64 percent. Beatrice’s started at 60 of the 2020 market value and now sits at 68 percent in 2026. According to Tom Sykes’ Substack page, the actual rent they’re paying for a four-bedroom apartment in St James’ Palace or a three-bedroom house in Kensington Palace may be up to £20,000 (nearly $27,000) a month.

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Source: MEGA King Charles financially supports Beatrice and Eugenie despite their father being on the outskirts of the monarchy.

Norman Baker, the former Liberal Democrat minister, told the author: “The whole thing is outrageous. There’s no way that non-working members of the royal family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster. The royal family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride.” The way in which Charles has protected Beatrice and Eugenie after their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was ousted from the monarchy has raised eyebrows. A friend of William’s emphasized to Sykes: “The Yorks are a crime family. In a crime family, the next generation gets drawn in. They may have been indoctrinated as children, but no one, 20 years later, seriously argues that it’s not their fault and that they are immune to the consequences of their actions.”

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