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King Charles Avoids Disgraced Brother Andrew During Sandringham Visit as Police Launch New Sexual Misconduct Investigation Into Ex-Royal

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Source: MEGA

King Charles chose to forgo seeing former Prince Andrew during a visit to Sandringham Estate.

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May 26 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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King Charles snubbed younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday, May 24.

The monarch, 77, headed off to Wood Farm on The Firm's Sandringham Estate to spend the U.K.'s bank holiday on Monday, however, he decided not to visit the disgraced former prince, 66.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Evicted From the Royal Lodge in October 2025

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image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew currently lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Andrew currently lives at Marsh Farm on the royal family's Norfolk property, as he previously resided at Wood Farm until renovations were complete.

The ex-Duke of York was exiled to Sandringham by Charles last October at the same time his royal titles were yanked away due to his friendship with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had been kicked out of their longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, at the time.

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The Ex-Duke of York Was Arrested in February

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

The couple resided at the Lodge together from 2008 until 2025, despite divorcing back in 1996 after 10 years of marriage.

Andrew was arrested on February 19 — his 66th birthday — by Thames Valley cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was apprehended for allegedly sending Epstein private trade documents in the early 2010s and was released after 11 hours in custody.

Charles spoke out against his sibling shortly after the arrest made headlines, saying in a statement officials had his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” in the investigation.

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Police Investigating New Allegations Against Ex-Prince Andrew

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson resided at the Royal Lodge from 2008 until 2025.

The Sunday Times reported on May 24 the police are now investigating a new set of allegations from a woman who claimed Andrew acted inappropriately toward her during a Royal Ascot event in 2002.

“We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry," the department told the publication.

"It is unclear whether the claim about Andrew’s alleged behavior at Ascot was reported to police at the time or more recently," the outlet noted.

image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's titles last year.

The department also released a statement on May 22 stating they are widening their investigation into Andrew and are further looking into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“In addition to the investigation into misconduct in public office, the assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing," the police said.

They also revealed Andrew's property was searched, and the department is “working with the United States Department of Justice” and the Crown Prosecution Service as part of the probe.

Charles and his brother last publicly reunited in September 2025 for the funeral mass for the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London.

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