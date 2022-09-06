Matchmaker Extraordinaire: Andy Cohen Helps Assistant Daryn Carp Find Love — With A Bravo Exec!
It turns out Andy Cohen is quite the matchmaker, as he's found his assistant Daryn Carp the perfect partner, setting her up with a fellow executive at the network!
“Andy and Daryn are super close. Technically she is his assistant, but she also one of his best friends," an insider exclusively tells OK!. "She stays at his home in the Hamptons, she used to walk his dog before Andy gave him away and now, she’s dating one of Cohen’s best friends, Nadine Rajabi, the executive producer of Bravo’s mega-hit, Below Deck."
“Bravo is very incestuous," the insider continues of the set up. "There are a lot of folks who hookup within the company. It must be a HR nightmare.”
According to the source, Carp and Rajabi have been together for quite some time and have been getting pretty serious as of late — in fact, the source predicts they could walk down the aisle one day soon!
“They both want Andy to be their ‘best man’ at the wedding and he is happy to say ‘yes’ to both,” the insider says. “However, his one condition is no Real Housewives [stars] can be invited.”
Although Cohen has helped his pals find love, the single parent — who has son Ben, 3, and newborn daughter Lucy — has yet to find a suitable partner for himself.
“The minute my daughter came home from the hospital and we were home that first night and I was like, ‘Wow, this feels really like a family. Like, this is my family. This is what I was meant to be. And so ... I'm just so looking forward to what's to come, but it's really hard," the late night host admitted. “That's taking up noise in my head, the dating thing, because I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I'm not only dating someone, but if I'm dating someone, obviously there's gonna be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.’"