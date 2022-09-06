Matchmaker Extraordinaire: Andy Cohen Helps Assistant Daryn Carp Find Love — With A Bravo Exec!

It turns out Andy Cohen is quite the matchmaker, as he's found his assistant Daryn Carp the perfect partner, setting her up with a fellow executive at the network!

“Andy and Daryn are super close. Technically she is his assistant, but she also one of his best friends," an insider exclusively tells OK!. "She stays at his home in the Hamptons, she used to walk his dog before Andy gave him away and now, she’s dating one of Cohen’s best friends, Nadine Rajabi, the executive producer of Bravo’s mega-hit, Below Deck."