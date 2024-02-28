Kathy Griffin Admits Andy Cohen Offered Her 'Blow' Ahead of 'WWHL' Years Before Leah McSweeney's Cocaine Lawsuit Accusations

"Right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row — which is the production company that does that s--- show — if I wanted to do blow," Griffin expressed during a rant about her former employer. "You guys know I’m no prude but I’m like, kind of a straight edge — I thought he was kidding the first time."

"Just so you know, Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers never asked me to do blow before going on their show. No one from 'The View' has ever asked me to do blow before a show," the comedian noted, seemingly offended by Cohen's question.