Kathy Griffin Admits Andy Cohen Offered Her 'Blow' Ahead of 'WWHL' Years Before Leah McSweeney's Cocaine Lawsuit Accusations
Kathy Griffin's 2017 confession seems to back wild accusations made in a bombshell Bravo lawsuit filed against Andy Cohen by Leah McSweeney on Tuesday, February 27.
In a resurfaced social media video, the 63-year-old claimed Cohen offered her cocaine ahead of her appearance on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live — years before McSweeney's shocking court filing accused the Bravo executive of pressuring his employees to consume the substance in return for more-rewarding opportunities on The Real Housewives shows and other hit series on the network.
"Right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row — which is the production company that does that s--- show — if I wanted to do blow," Griffin expressed during a rant about her former employer. "You guys know I’m no prude but I’m like, kind of a straight edge — I thought he was kidding the first time."
"Just so you know, Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers never asked me to do blow before going on their show. No one from 'The View' has ever asked me to do blow before a show," the comedian noted, seemingly offended by Cohen's question.
Griffin further claimed Cohen offered her cocaine once again during a second appearance on the show, prompting her to vow she'd never return.
"That’s why I don’t do that show, and I don’t know why he gets away with that," the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star stated.
At the time, Cohen shut down Griffin's accusations, as he said in a since-deleted tweet, "I am completely stunned by this story," while insisting, "it is 100 percent false and totally made up."
A spokesperson for the reality television producer followed up with a statement, which read: "This is completely false and we are not going to credit it with any more attention."
Cohen's response denying Griffin's allegations was chillingly similar to a message his rep released on Tuesday, following McSweeney's lawsuit filing.
"The claims against Andy are completely false!" the statement from his spokesperson said after The Real Housewives of New York City alum accused Cohen of promoting a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol."
McSweeney further alleged Cohen "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs."
In turn, the blonde beauty says Housewives who accept Cohen's cocaine offerings receive "more favorable treatment and edits."
McSweeney, who was nine years sober before relapsing ahead of her first season on RHONY, claimed in a social media statement to her 474,000 followers on Tuesday that their "favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees."
"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," the fashion designer added. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."