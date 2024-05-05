OK Magazine
Super Dad! Andy Cohen's Sweetest Moment With His 2 Kids Ben and Lucy: Photos

Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
By:

May 5 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Single dad goals!

When Andy Cohen is not hosting all things Bravo he is spending time with his two kids Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2 — whom he can’t help but gush over on social media.

The two children were born via surrogacy and are “biological siblings.” The proud dad has previously raved about becoming a parent despite many obstacles.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen said in 2018 just months after Ben’s birth. "Though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

andy cohen kids
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
"When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," he added. "... I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with."

More recently, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen star spoke about taking care of his offspring on his own while promoting his 2023 book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

andy cohen kids
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent," Cohen told his longtime friend Anderson Cooper at the time, noting he is "so grateful" for their friendship "because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben's other friend, Adrian, has two dads."

The 55-year-old added, "[Ben] has been saying lately, 'I want another daddy, I want another daddy.' And it's so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy."

andy cohen kids
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
In addition to talking about his kids in interviews, Andy is no stranger to sharing the family’s sweetest moments on Instagram.

Most recently, on April 30, the TV personality shared a photo of Lucy at the Bravo Clubhouse alongside a life-sized cardboard cutout of her father.

andy cohen kids
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
In the hilarious still, the tot looked confused by the signage as she stood holding a baby doll.

“Lucy doesn’t know WHAT to make of Cardboard Dada! (and neither do I, frankly..),” Andy penned.

andy cohen kids
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram
In another post, Andy wished his daughter a happy birthday alongside of snap of him holding her in his arms.

“Lucy is Two! It is so exciting getting to know my daughter; she’s a smart, funny sweetheart who surprises me every day. And the female energy Lucy is shining all over this house is welcome and needed! It’s getting really fun over here!” he began.

Source: OK!
“Marking time through the filter of my children’s growth is blowing my mind at this later stage of my life. Everything feels on double-time but it’s also, as @hodakotb says, right on time. ♥️,” he added, referencing Today host Hoda Kotb.

In a post from October 2023, Andy gave a glimpse into he and Ben’s bond, as he uploaded two stills of the father-son duo enjoying John Mayer’s concert.

In one image, Ben sat on Andy’s shoulders as the pair enjoyed the show backstage.

