Super Dad! Andy Cohen's Sweetest Moment With His 2 Kids Ben and Lucy: Photos

The two children were born via surrogacy and are “biological siblings.” The proud dad has previously raved about becoming a parent despite many obstacles.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen said in 2018 just months after Ben’s birth. "Though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."