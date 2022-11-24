Relive Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Most Controversial Moments

It's a royal tradition that after a baby is born, the newly expanded family announces the full name of the tot and steps out on the very same day for a photo opp — but that didn't sit well with Meghan and Harry. Instead, they kept the birth of son Archie, now 3, completely under wraps.

Author Katie Nicholl said a royal source described Harry as being "almost morbidly obsessed" with everyone staying hush-hush over the situation. So much so, his orders for staffers to keep their lips zipped sent some into fits of tears.

In the end, the new parents waited two days before introducing their baby boy to the world.

"Harry had always enjoyed outfoxing the media," Nicholl noted. "He and Meghan were thrilled to be safely delivered of their son in London’s private Portland hospital even before the palace press office had confirmed the duchess was in labor."