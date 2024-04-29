Dorit Kemsley in Danger of Being Demoted on 'RHOBH' If She Doesn't Divulge Marriage Troubles With Husband Paul
Dorit Kemsley could lose her spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
According to insiders close to the fashion designer, 47, producers of the hit Bravo series want her to fess up on the troubles in her marriage to Paul "PK" Kemsley or she'll be demoted to a "friend of" role.
"She wants to be a full-time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with P.K. and he has temporarily moved out of the house," the source alleged of Dorit and the music manager, 56.
Per the insider, the Bravo star — who shares a 10-year-old son, Jagger Kemsley, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix Kemsley, with Paul — allegedly hasn't come clean about where she and the businessman stand because of how fearful she's been about disrupting her lifestyle. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," the source added.
"He has a lot of celebrity friends and pull, so she doesn't want to lose him at the end of the day," the insider claimed of the duo, who married in 2015. "And it's not just about power. She also does not want the world to know she failed at her marriage."
With filming for Season 14 on the horizon, Dorit will have to decide if she wants to air out her dirty laundry on television or take a smaller role. "Does she become a 'friend' and try to repair her marriage in secret? Or does she spill the beans about her break with PK and expose all the ugly details and get a bigger part on her show?" the insider questioned.
"She loves PK so it's very hard for her. She wants to stay married to him," the source explained.
During the Season 13 reunion, the blonde beauty, who has been a main cast member since the show's seventh season, admitted how she and her spouse went through a rough patch in their relationship.
"After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," Dorit told Andy Cohen and her cast mates about their marriage woes. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."
"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker," the Beverly Beach by Dorit designer noted. "I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking."
Dorit went on to confirm she and Paul were "working through things," but he was "doing better than ever."
