Dorit Kemsley in Danger of Being Demoted on 'RHOBH' If She Doesn't Divulge Marriage Troubles With Husband Paul

"She wants to be a full-time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with P.K. and he has temporarily moved out of the house," the source alleged of Dorit and the music manager, 56.

Per the insider, the Bravo star — who shares a 10-year-old son, Jagger Kemsley, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix Kemsley, with Paul — allegedly hasn't come clean about where she and the businessman stand because of how fearful she's been about disrupting her lifestyle. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," the source added.