Is Chelsea Handler Joining 'RHOBH'? Comedian Responds to Rumors
Could Chelsea Handler be joining the Bravo universe?
After rumors swirled that the funny lady, 49, would be the latest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Handler took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 28, to set the record straight.
"This is not true," the Chelsea Lately alum wrote alongside a snap of the blog post falsely claiming she was diving into reality television.
Handler not being apart of the Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne's worlds makes sense, as she directly told Andy Cohen she was not a fan of the franchise during a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"I think it’s sick," Handler told the executive producer of the hit reality series. "I mean, I think that franchise is kind of a terrible thing that women shouldn’t be making money off the fact they have fake b----, fake v------ and a fake whatever, so I actually don’t support that."
It sounds like the West Coast-based show could be looking for new stars after Crystal Kung Minkoff announced she would not return for Season 14.
"I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's very bittersweet," the entrepreneur, 41, said in a video shared to Instagram. "Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor."
As OK! previously reported, Richards, 55, recently revealed who she wanted to join the cast as they continue to look for new blood.
"She lives in New York, but maybe she would move. I'm scared I'm going to mispronounce her name, but I think it's kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin," the Halloween actress admitted in a recent interview before adding how she once told the yoga instructor's husband, Alec Baldwin, they would love to have her on the series.
"Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don't know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then, and then I was like, he's like, 'Oh, we're living in New York,' but I don't know. He said something about her in L.A. and I was like, 'Well, the door's open,'" Richards recalled telling the 30 Rock actor, 66.