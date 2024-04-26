OK Magazine
Andy Cohen Admits Exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke 'Should Not Have Gotten Married'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Andy Cohen believes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard did the right thing when they called off their engagement in August 2023.

On the Thursday, April 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Hubbard discussed her shocking breakup with Radke, which was captured on Season 8 of Summer House.

andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen hosts 'Watch What Happens Live.'

The conversation began with Cohen asking the blonde beauty, 37, if she felt relief when calling off the wedding with Radke.

Hubbard’s costar Gabby Prescod interjected, "Yeah."

Hubbard then shared her two cents, revealing, "I think like, you know, it would have been a really long, tough road ahead in my future. But, you know, it's complicated, right? I spent all summer, I spent an entire almost year planning a wedding and grinding and organizing so much for it. So it's a little frustrating."

Radke and Hubbard were best friends for years before their relationship became romantic in 2021.

carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got engaged in 2022.

Prescod added, "We've talked about it extensively. That was never going to work, like in hindsight."

Cohen expressed what he has observed while watching the current season of the show, saying, "It didn’t seem like it was working this summer."

"I mean, watching the show, you seem like a couple that should not have gotten married. Sorry," he shared.

Hubbard responded, "That’s totally fine. I'm very loyal, hard-working, I will try and try and try."

andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is a producer for Bravo.

"I was in it, I was in love with this man, he was the love of my life, we were going to get married, he was my best friend for eight years," she continued.

Cohen queried whether Hubbard missed Radke’s friendship, to which she stated, "After speaking with my therapist she said he’s not the person you thought he was."

Hubbard gave more insight about how she has been able to heal since calling it quits with Radke in an exclusive interview with OK!.

"I'm really proud of how I handled myself during the breakup conversation, which you guys will see when that episode airs this season," she spilled. “But also, I'm proud of how I personally handled the breakup."

carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard split in August 2023.

"I took the time to mourn and grieve at my pace, and then I went on my bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with the girls, which gave me a lot of strength and confidence to keep putting one foot in front of the other," Hubbard noted during the March interview. "I'm pushing forward and surrounding myself with positivity and the things that bring me joy and happiness, but I'm also really proud of just focusing on projects that I have wanted to accomplish for my own individual success that I put on hold."

Source: OK!

"I was so focused on my relationship and on planning a wedding. Really anything that Carl needed in the relationship and for our future," the former PR executive dished. "It's really nice to be able to focus on the things that I find to be individual successes. I'm proud of that."

