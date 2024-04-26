Andy Cohen Admits Exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke 'Should Not Have Gotten Married'
Andy Cohen believes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard did the right thing when they called off their engagement in August 2023.
On the Thursday, April 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Hubbard discussed her shocking breakup with Radke, which was captured on Season 8 of Summer House.
The conversation began with Cohen asking the blonde beauty, 37, if she felt relief when calling off the wedding with Radke.
Hubbard’s costar Gabby Prescod interjected, "Yeah."
Hubbard then shared her two cents, revealing, "I think like, you know, it would have been a really long, tough road ahead in my future. But, you know, it's complicated, right? I spent all summer, I spent an entire almost year planning a wedding and grinding and organizing so much for it. So it's a little frustrating."
Radke and Hubbard were best friends for years before their relationship became romantic in 2021.
Prescod added, "We've talked about it extensively. That was never going to work, like in hindsight."
Cohen expressed what he has observed while watching the current season of the show, saying, "It didn’t seem like it was working this summer."
"I mean, watching the show, you seem like a couple that should not have gotten married. Sorry," he shared.
Hubbard responded, "That’s totally fine. I'm very loyal, hard-working, I will try and try and try."
- Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Raquel Leviss of Suing Him to 'Extend Her Fame' and 'Rebrand Herself as the Victim'
- Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'
- Tori Spelling Slams Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'Is It Because I’m Broke?'
"I was in it, I was in love with this man, he was the love of my life, we were going to get married, he was my best friend for eight years," she continued.
Cohen queried whether Hubbard missed Radke’s friendship, to which she stated, "After speaking with my therapist she said he’s not the person you thought he was."
Hubbard gave more insight about how she has been able to heal since calling it quits with Radke in an exclusive interview with OK!.
"I'm really proud of how I handled myself during the breakup conversation, which you guys will see when that episode airs this season," she spilled. “But also, I'm proud of how I personally handled the breakup."
"I took the time to mourn and grieve at my pace, and then I went on my bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with the girls, which gave me a lot of strength and confidence to keep putting one foot in front of the other," Hubbard noted during the March interview. "I'm pushing forward and surrounding myself with positivity and the things that bring me joy and happiness, but I'm also really proud of just focusing on projects that I have wanted to accomplish for my own individual success that I put on hold."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was so focused on my relationship and on planning a wedding. Really anything that Carl needed in the relationship and for our future," the former PR executive dished. "It's really nice to be able to focus on the things that I find to be individual successes. I'm proud of that."