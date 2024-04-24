OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lisa Vanderpump
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'

lisavanderpumpsidesandycohenpp
Source: Bravo/Mega
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lisa Vanderpump is calling bull on the drug accusations against Andy Cohen.

During the Vanderpump Rules boss' Tuesday, April 23, appearance on The Talk, she was asked about where she stands with the head of Bravo as rumors of inappropriate behavior, alleged drug use and his potential exit from the network have continued to swirl.

Article continues below advertisement
lisavanderpumpsideswithandycohen
Source: Mega

Lisa Vanderpump called bull on the drug accusations against Andy Cohen.

"[I've] had a kind of very connected relationship, and he's playful, he's inappropriately naughty like I am too," Vanderpump, 63, said of Cohen, 55, whom she has worked closely with since launching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.

"I mean, that’s what Bravo is a lot of the time, but it’s innocuous. He is a gay man that we have a lot of fun with," the Vanderpump Villa star explained. "D--- right I’m on his side!"

Article continues below advertisement
lisavanderpumpsideswithandycohen
Source: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump has a 'very connected' relationship with Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's strange that a lot of these allegations seem to come from people that are no longer working for Bravo," Vanderpump said while throwing shade at former RHONY star Leah McSweeney, who sued the Watch What Happens Live host and accused him of using substances with his employees.

"We’ve seen Watch What Happens Live, it’s one of those talks shows where you can be slightly inappropriate and slightly naughty, but when it comes to drug allegations, a thousand percent I would know and no way does it ever happen, no way!" the SUR co-owner emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement
lisavanderpumpsideswithandycohen
Source: Mega

Lisa Vanderpump has worked closely with Andy Cohen since launching 'RHOBH' in 2010.

MORE ON:
Lisa Vanderpump
Article continues below advertisement

After McSweeny filed the shocking lawsuit and fellow RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville made allegations of out of line behavior from Cohen, his attorney stated, "Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee."

In the filing from the Married to the Mob founder, 41, she claimed the Cohen created a "rotted workplace culture" and allegedly pressured talent to consume cocaine and alcohol in exchange for better opportunities at the company.

Article continues below advertisement
lisavanderpumpsideswithandycohen
Source: Mega

Leah McSweeney made shocking allegations about Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," McSweeny said on her podcast after taking the bold legal move.

The television exec and his legal team fired back at the lawsuit. "The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," Cohen's lawyer stated in the court document. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.