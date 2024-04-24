Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'

"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," McSweeny said on her podcast after taking the bold legal move.

The television exec and his legal team fired back at the lawsuit. "The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," Cohen's lawyer stated in the court document. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."