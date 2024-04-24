Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'
Lisa Vanderpump is calling bull on the drug accusations against Andy Cohen.
During the Vanderpump Rules boss' Tuesday, April 23, appearance on The Talk, she was asked about where she stands with the head of Bravo as rumors of inappropriate behavior, alleged drug use and his potential exit from the network have continued to swirl.
"[I've] had a kind of very connected relationship, and he's playful, he's inappropriately naughty like I am too," Vanderpump, 63, said of Cohen, 55, whom she has worked closely with since launching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.
"I mean, that’s what Bravo is a lot of the time, but it’s innocuous. He is a gay man that we have a lot of fun with," the Vanderpump Villa star explained. "D--- right I’m on his side!"
"It's strange that a lot of these allegations seem to come from people that are no longer working for Bravo," Vanderpump said while throwing shade at former RHONY star Leah McSweeney, who sued the Watch What Happens Live host and accused him of using substances with his employees.
"We’ve seen Watch What Happens Live, it’s one of those talks shows where you can be slightly inappropriate and slightly naughty, but when it comes to drug allegations, a thousand percent I would know and no way does it ever happen, no way!" the SUR co-owner emphasized.
- Lisa Vanderpump Says She Doesn't 'Want to Know' Who Kyle Richards Is 'Munching' Amid Morgan Wade Rumors: 'Keep It to Yourself'
- 5 Things to Know About 'Vanderpump Villa': Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More
- Scheana Shay Thinks Brittany Cartwright 'Deserves Better' Than Jax Taylor Following Their Shocking Split: 'It's for the Best'
After McSweeny filed the shocking lawsuit and fellow RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville made allegations of out of line behavior from Cohen, his attorney stated, "Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee."
In the filing from the Married to the Mob founder, 41, she claimed the Cohen created a "rotted workplace culture" and allegedly pressured talent to consume cocaine and alcohol in exchange for better opportunities at the company.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," McSweeny said on her podcast after taking the bold legal move.
The television exec and his legal team fired back at the lawsuit. "The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," Cohen's lawyer stated in the court document. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."