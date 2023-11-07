OK Magazine
Andy Cohen Reveals Why 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Continues to Dominate After 17 Years: 'It's the Great Feminist Show'

Nov. 7 2023

After 17 years on the air, Andy Cohen knows why The Real Housewives franchise is still so successful.

The Watch What Happens Live host chatted exclusively with OK! about the secret to the longevity of the beloved reality series, if he's still surprised by the women's storylines and how he never saw some of the breakups from this year coming.

"I think we're representing women whose stories are not being told," Cohen explained during day one of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. "I would argue that The Real Housewives is the great feminist show. I think it shows empowered women living their lives to their fullest. I absolutely love it."

The franchise kicked off in March of 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, leading to 10 other spinoff series with numerous women getting in front of the camera where they got honest about their lives. Nearly two decades later, the media mogul continues to be shocked by the stories presented on the shows.

"Monica [Garcia from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City] and her insecurity about not having the right purse — I thought that was so relatable. We have not seen that yet. I would think every Housewife has thought that at one point or another, but there's always something new and that's why I think the show is so great still."

Another factor that has kept the beloved cable network going in the past year has been the endless rounds of splits from the likes of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and, of course, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

"I think some of the breakups that have happened between Tom and Ariana, Kyle and Mauricio, Kim and Kroy — I just didn't see any of those coming," Cohen admitted.

The Andy Cohen Diaries author had quite the busy weekend at Caesars Forum, where thousands of fans and reality stars ascended upon Sin City to celebrate all things Bravo.

"The shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here — to have fun," he told the crowd during the jam-packed Ask Andy panel during the three-day long convention. "I love the joy that these shows bring people, and I think we all do. And that's the place that I'm at."

