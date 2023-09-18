Bethenny Frankel's Attorney Says 'Nothing Is Off the Table' as Former 'RHONY' Star Prepares to Sue Bravo
Bethenny Frankel's attorney is telling all about her impending reality television war.
While appearing on the Monday, September 18, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, the high-powered lawyer Mark Gergos opened up about representing The Real Housewives of New York City alum as she prepares to file a lawsuit against the network that made her a star.
"We're putting together, investigating and doing all of our research here," the legal expert said of their possible lawsuit. "All options are open.
Everything is still on the table." While Gergos did not name anyone specific, he alleged there were reality stars — allegedly past and present — who wanted to back Frankel's movement.
"We have been inundated," he claimed about who had reached out alleging ill-treatment while working on reality television sets. "An hour does not go by where the office does not receive a call with some horror story from somebody who was abused by some production company and couldn't report. And not just the on air talent, behind the scenes. The grips, workers, the people who really make the shows happen."
As OK! previously reported, the Skinnygirl founder is aware she's completely burned her bridges at the cable network.
"I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," she said during a recent interview.
"It's a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I'm biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself," she added.