OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bethenny Frankel
OK LogoNEWS

Bethenny Frankel's Attorney Says 'Nothing Is Off the Table' as Former 'RHONY' Star Prepares to Sue Bravo

bethenny
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bethenny Frankel's attorney is telling all about her impending reality television war.

While appearing on the Monday, September 18, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, the high-powered lawyer Mark Gergos opened up about representing The Real Housewives of New York City alum as she prepares to file a lawsuit against the network that made her a star.

Article continues below advertisement
bethenny
Source: Mega

Bethenny Frankel's attorney is speaking out about her impending war against Bravo.

"We're putting together, investigating and doing all of our research here," the legal expert said of their possible lawsuit. "All options are open.

Everything is still on the table." While Gergos did not name anyone specific, he alleged there were reality stars — allegedly past and present — who wanted to back Frankel's movement.

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen bravocon brings together divisive social media
Source: mega

Mark Gergos says 'nothing is off the table' when it comes to Bethenny Frankel's possible lawsuit against Bravo.

"We have been inundated," he claimed about who had reached out alleging ill-treatment while working on reality television sets. "An hour does not go by where the office does not receive a call with some horror story from somebody who was abused by some production company and couldn't report. And not just the on air talent, behind the scenes. The grips, workers, the people who really make the shows happen."

MORE ON:
Bethenny Frankel
Article continues below advertisement
bethenny frankel ig pp
Source: @bethennyfrankel/tiktok

Bethenny Frankel previously stated that she knows she's completely burned bridges at Bravo.

As OK! previously reported, the Skinnygirl founder is aware she's completely burned her bridges at the cable network.

"I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," she said during a recent interview.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It's a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I'm biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself," she added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.