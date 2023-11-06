Kyle Richards Bursts Into Tears While Talking About Mauricio Umansky Split at BravoCon: 'Not My Idea of My Fairy-Tale'
Kyle Richards got emotional when her separation from Mauricio Umansky was brought up during one of the panels at BravoCon 2023.
“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” she said during the Sunday, November 5, panel in Las Vegas, adding that "a lot of people" have been telling her to try "fix everything" with her estranged husband.
“Obviously, that’s what I want,” she said as burst into tears. "I do appreciate all of your support."
As OK! previously reported, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, revealed in July they were going through a challenging time in their marriage — but they weren't getting a divorce.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4.
However, the brunette beauty might have changed her tune, especially after the real estate guru was spotted out with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater at the Line Hotel in L.A. on November 3.
"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," she said during an interview with TooFab at BravoCon.
Prior to the event in Sin City, Slater and Umansky were seen holding hands, but they declared they are just friends.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Umansky, who shares three daughters with Richards, began. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Even if Slater and Umansky's gesture was friendly, Richards was not into it.
"I was taken aback," she admitted on Watch What Happens Live. "That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings."