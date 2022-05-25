Anna Duggar Looks Heartbroken Leaving Courthouse After Judge Calls Josh Duggar's Crimes 'The Sickest Of The Sick'

Josh was first arrested in April 2021 after authorities raided his car dealership and confiscated his computer. He was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9, which an officer later referred to as some of the "worst of the worst" material he'd encountered in his line of work.

Since then, his family has had very limited visiting privileges due to COVID-19 procedures in place at Washington County Jail. It is unclear if they will have better access to the disgraced tv personality as he faces sitting behind bars for the next 12 years of his life.