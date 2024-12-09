Channing Tatum Shows Off Dramatic Weight-Loss in New Selfie While on Movie Set: See the Shocking Photo
Channing Tatum is showing off his impressive transformation as he gears up for his latest movie.
The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white selfie, showing off his dramatic weight-loss while on the set of his upcoming film Roofman.
In the snap, Tatum, who was dressed in a black collared leather jacket zipped up all the way, looked serious as he flaunted his slimmer face.
“Set mirrors are always a vibe,” the Blink Twice star, who just broke up with Zoë Kravitz, captioned the snap.
Just days before this jaw-dropping post, the Magic Mike alum shared a sizzling shirtless mirror selfie.
“Chaos of tattoo covering and wigs,” the hunk penned about the process.
Tatum’s posts are part of his prep for Roofman, a biopic about Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Reserve-turned-fugitive who stole from McDonald's while evading capture on the roof of a Toys "R" Us store.
This isn’t the first time Tatum’s made big physical changes while prepping for a movie.
In 2022, Sandra Bullock applauded Tatum for his unwavering commitment to staying in tip-top shape for his role in The Lost City.
"He's really disciplined," she said in an interview. "He has incredible willpower."
The Lost City directors Aaron and Adam Nee also shared how they pushed the actor during filming.
“We just like, tortured him to get into shape on this movie. He worked so hard. Like, watching him eat his chicken and rice with just, like, no salt and a little bit of butter every day and the sad look on his face, but he would swim two miles in the ocean every day so he’d be walking around the beach looking beautiful,” they said at the time.
That same year, he also revealed the intense physical demands required for his Magic Mike's Last Dance role.
“It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural,” he explained as a photo of his Magic Mike XXL body was flashed on a screen behind him. “That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”
“That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one because I have to look like that,” he added.
Tatum went on to describe his strict routine at the time, which included working out twice a day and sticking to boring meals.
“The thing I miss most probably is, like, salt,” he revealed, adding that cutting out sodium is the key to dropping some pounds. “Just everything tastes like, I don’t know, tastes like water. It’s nothing.”
In addition to all the physical training, Tatum recently opened up about the mental prep he did for his role in Blink Twice.
"It's the first time I've ever played anyone like this," he told Total Film. "Usually, every character I play, I have some kind of love for or connection to."
"I don’t think I’ll ever tell anybody what I had to create inside my head to play this person," Tatum admitted about the character. "He's a psychopath."