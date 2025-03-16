Angelina Jolie Has 'Anxiety' Every Time Son Pax 'Leaves the House on His Bike' After Harrowing Accident

“It was obvious he loved the thrill of going fast. [Angelina] didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time, but she regrets feeding into that now. But what can she do? He’s an adult and she can’t stop him from riding his electric bike,” the source said of the matriarch’s concern for Pax — who was sent to the ICU after hitting a car on his two-wheeled vehicle.

The Oscar winner is now laying down rules for her offspring if he wants to continue riding around the L.A., the insider said.