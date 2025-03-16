Angelina Jolie Has 'Anxiety' Every Time Son Pax 'Leaves the House on His Bike' After Harrowing Accident
Angelina Jolie wants to keep Pax Jolie-Pitt off the roads.
According to a source, the mother-of-six, 49, is terrified of her son, 21, getting back onto his e-bike after his severe accident in July 2024.
“It was obvious he loved the thrill of going fast. [Angelina] didn’t see anything wrong with it at the time, but she regrets feeding into that now. But what can she do? He’s an adult and she can’t stop him from riding his electric bike,” the source said of the matriarch’s concern for Pax — who was sent to the ICU after hitting a car on his two-wheeled vehicle.
The Oscar winner is now laying down rules for her offspring if he wants to continue riding around the L.A., the insider said.
“She does at least want him to take some defensive driving lessons before he gets back out there, he’s agreed to that as part of the consequences of the crash. And she’s made him sign a contract promising he’ll always wear his helmet,” they stated.
“It’s still going to give her anxiety every time he leaves the house on his bike, all she can do is hope that Pax is realizing how lucky he is to be alive with his brain intact and that he will act more responsibly on the road going forward,” the confidante added.
In addition to the July 2024 accident, in January 2025, he rammed into the side of a car in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. While this time he had no injuries, his recklessness is still a huge worry for the Maria lead.
“She’d love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up on this need for speed, but that’s very unlikely,” the source stated.
The insider also noted that Pax may get his daredevil tendencies from his estranged dad, Brad Pitt, as the duo used to go “out on dune buggies, racing around the sand in Santa Barbara.”
As OK! previously reported, last summer, bystander Lola Cavalli, who witnessed the incident, explained Pax's condition when she found him.
“I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding,” Cavalli told a news outlet.
"You didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth," she continued. “We did everything we thought would be necessary to make sure that the ambulance arrived, and [to make sure] oncoming traffic from both directions keeps on moving, instead of piling up, which would make our ambulance’s approach impossible completely.”
