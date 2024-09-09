or
Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Shows Forehead Scar at Her Movie Premiere After His Terrifying E-Bike Accident in July

Pax wasn't hearing a helmet when he crashed his e-bike into a car.

Sept. 9 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie had a very special date to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her flick Without Blood: son Pax!

On Sunday, September 8, the 20-year-old — who was hospitalized in July after crashing his e-bike into a car — was seen with a scar on his forehead as the pair took to the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie's son Pax accompanied her to the premiere of her flick 'Without Blood,' a movie he also worked on.

The young adult looked dapper in a black suit while the Oscar winner, 49, stunned in a sleeveless black gown and matching arm gloves. While the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt — directed and wrote the film, Pax worked on it in the assistant director department.

It's unclear if Pax was still wearing the purple arm cast he was seen with on Wednesday, September 4.

On the red carpet, Pax was sporting a scar that likely came from his scary e-bike accident over the summer.

As OK! reported, Pax wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, with a report stating the crash caused "complex trauma."

Bystander Lola Cavalli, who witnessed the Los Angeles accident, explained to a news outlet of the scene: "You didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

The mom-of-six was 'hands-on' with Pax as he recovered at home, a source shared.

Angelina Jolie
One insider said of the ordeal, "he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."

Another source told a news outlet Jolie wasn't "relying on a big staff of medical people" while he recovered at home.

"She’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible," the source spilled.

Brad Pitt is only in touch with his and Jolie's youngest children.

It was recently revealed that just two months before the accident, Pax was behind the wheel when he crashed his Tesla.

The May incident report stated that he hit into a box truck outside RED Studios Hollywood before midnight. It's still not known what caused the accident, though police determined Pax was not under the influence at the time.

Though Pitt, 60, hasn't been on speaking terms with his older kids for years, a source claimed he received updates on Pax's condition via mutual friends.

Pitt's relationship with his kids reportedly hit a snag after his 2016 divorce from the Salt actress, who claimed that while aboard an overseas flight, he physically and verbally abused her and some of the children.

The famous offspring haven't been quiet about their distaste for the Hollywood hunk, as when Shiloh turned 18, she legally changed her last name from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie.

Zahara also dropped Pitt from her moniker, though it's unclear if she made the change official.

