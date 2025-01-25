or
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, Crashes Into Car During Second Biking Accident — 6 Months After Near-Fatal Hospitalization

Photo of Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt rode through the streets with no hands when the second biking accident occurred.

By:

Jan. 25 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Pax Jolie-Pitt has gotten into another biking accident just six months after his near-fatal crash.

In a new clip from Friday, January 24, the 21-year-old was seen riding his BMX-style bike when he crashed into the side of a car.

pax jolie pitt second biking accident near fatal hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt ran into a door of a car during his second biking accident.

The famous offspring was in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles when he left a large dent in the vehicle. The incident occurred when the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was allegedly trying to show off by driving with no hands.

The footage then displayed Pax talking with a couple as they exited their now-dented car. The trio looked calm as they inspected the damage and chatted.

Pax looked uninjured as he took off shortly after speaking with the duo.

As OK! previously reported, the recent crash came after Pax was hospitalized in July due to running his e-bike into another automobile without a helmet.

pax jolie pitt second biking accident near fatal hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was seen talking to a couple after crashing into their car door on his bike.

A report from the incident claimed the accident caused "complex trauma."

"You didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth," bystander Lola Cavalli, who witnessed the incident, told a news outlet at the time.

Pax Jolie-Pitt

Another insider noted, "He was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."

As for his recovery, the youngster’s mom was front and center.

pax jolie pitt second biking accident near fatal hospitalization
Source: MEGA

After his first biking accident, Pax Jolie-Pitt experienced 'complex trauma,' according to the report.

Another source shared, "Having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule because, to her credit, she’s not relying on a big staff of medical people. She’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible.”

Pax appeared to recuperate quickly as on September 8, he was seen with a scar on his forehead as he accompanied Angelina at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her flick Without Blood.

pax jolie pitt second biking accident near fatal hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Bystander Lola Cavalli, said Pax Jolie-Pitt's 'mouth was filled with blood' at the time of the accident.

Pax donned a classic black suit for the event, while the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in a black gown with coordinating gloves.

The brunette beauty — who shares Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brad — directed and wrote the film and Pax worked on it in the assistant director department.

TMZ reported on the clip of Pax crashing.

