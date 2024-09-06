Angelina Jolie 'Wants to Be as Involved as Possible' While Son Pax Recovers From Terrifying Bike Accident: 'She's Not Relying on a Big Staff of Medical People'
Being a mom will always remain Angelina Jolie's top priority.
Between working on career-related projects, continuing to fight her ex-husband Brad Pitt in court and helping their son Pax recover from injuries suffered during an e-bike accident at the end of July, the 49-year-old is in the midst of a rather chaotic time.
"Having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule because to her credit, she’s not relying on a big staff of medical people, she’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Angelina more than one month after the incident.
Despite having her hands full caring for Pax, 20 — who was rushed to the hospital after crashing his electric bicycle into the back of a stopped car at an intersection near the Maleficent actress' home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles — Angelina hasn't skipped a beat when it comes to her and Brad's ongoing legal war.
"You’d think this horrible scare might get her to back down from her fight with Brad, but if anything, it’s made her more determined to win and expose him for the jerk she says he is," the insider added regarding the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' feud over their shared French winery, Château Miraval.
Managing her impressive career on top of her seemingly never-ending fight against Brad and ensuring Pax has a full recovery has reportedly taken quite the toll on Angelina.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Pax Jolie-Pitt's Scary Bike 'Crash Has Thawed the Ice Between' Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Source
- Angelina Jolie Says She's Forced to Live in L.A. Due to Divorce From Brad Pitt But Will Leave 'as Soon as' Their Twins Turn 18
- Angelina Jolie's Love Life Explained: What Went Wrong — From Billy Bob Thornton to Brad Pitt and More
"The stress of it all is clearly getting to her," the confidante confessed. "She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this."
The source continued: "Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now. She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court."
"As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night," the insider detailed of Angelina's stacked schedule. "The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go."
The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress is also a mom to her and the Bullet Train actor's five other children: Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after experiencing an alleged incident of abuse while onboard a private jet with their kids, and the exes have been duking it out in court ever since.
In Touch spoke to a source about Angelina helping Pax recover from his injuries.