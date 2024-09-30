Angelina Jolie's Recovering Son Pax Is All Smiles Alongside Mom and Siblings on Red Carpet After Scary Bike Crash: Photos

"I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends. I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art," the Maleficent actress expressed, per People, noting how much Callas "loved New York."

"I know she loved to perform here, teach here. I know she would have loved to be here tonight, to feel this communication and be with all of you who really appreciate the life of an artist," Angelina explained. "I hope you also see how much we deeply respect the art form that is opera. We’re so excited to bring this to you tonight."