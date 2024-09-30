or
Angelina Jolie's Recovering Son Pax Is All Smiles Alongside Mom and Siblings on Red Carpet After Scary Bike Crash: Photos

Photo of Angelina Jolie and her kids.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's son Pax appears to be healing nicely after crashing his e-bike in July.

Sept. 30 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

It's good to see Pax Jolie-Pitt back on his feet.

The 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt appeared in good health while attending the New York Film Festival premiere of his mom's upcoming film Maria — just two months after crashing his e-bike in Los Angeles on July 29.

angelina jolie makes first appearance son pax since bike accident ok
Source: MEGA

The 20-year-old was all smiles at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, September 29.

In photos obtained by OK!, Pax could be seen with his forehead scar on full display, as he posed in a gray suit on the red carpet with his mom, sister Zahara, 19, and brother Maddox, 23, at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan, N.Y., on Sunday, September 29.

Ahead of the screening, Angelina — who stars as late famed opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larraín-directed film — spoke on stage to those in attendance.

angelina jolie makes first appearance son pax since bike accident ok
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie looked proud of her son Pax Jolie-Pitt at the festival.

"I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends. I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art," the Maleficent actress expressed, per People, noting how much Callas "loved New York."

"I know she loved to perform here, teach here. I know she would have loved to be here tonight, to feel this communication and be with all of you who really appreciate the life of an artist," Angelina explained. "I hope you also see how much we deeply respect the art form that is opera. We’re so excited to bring this to you tonight."

angelina jolie makes first appearance son pax since bike accident ok
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt scarily suffered an e-bike accident in July.

Pax's smiley appearance at NYFF marks the second time he stepped out in public within the two months after the famous offspring crashed his e-bike into the back of a stopped vehicle on Los Feliz Boulevard in L.A. at the end of the July.

As OK! previously reported, Pax emerged during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, for the premiere of Angelina's movie Without Blood. His arm was seen wrapped in a purple cast a few days prior, but he appeared to have since had it removed.

angelina jolie makes first appearance son pax since bike accident
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, 19, and son Maddox, 23, also made red carpet appearances at the event.

Pax suffered "complex trauma" as a result of the harrowing crash.

A bystander of the L.A. incident Lola Cavalli previously described the frightening scene, admitting: "You didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

"He was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet," an insider declared in August.

Another confidante said Jolie was "doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible."

