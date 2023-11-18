Angelina Jolie Supports Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Sorority Event After 18-Year-Old Dropped 'Pitt' From Her Name
Best mom ever?
On Thursday, November 16, Angelina Jolie attended daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s sorority luncheon after her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority probate.
The mother-of-six was joined by sons Maddox and Pax at the 18-year-old’s special event. In photos posted to social media, the actress posed with many of her offspring’s sorors and one image even showed Jolie covering her face with her hands in awe of all that her oldest daughter had accomplished at Spelman College.
The Girl, Interrupted star’s outing came just one day after Zahara introduced herself as one of the newest members of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
In the clip, the teen clearly dropped “Pitt” from her name when she got up on stage.
"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she declared while wearing a black dress, pearl necklace and black gloves. "And I landedall the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."
"The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member! Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College!" Essence captioned the footage. "We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!"
In the comments section, many praised the Oscar winner for allowing her adopted daughter to tap into her roots.
"I am sooo happy that she gets to experience this. I love this for her and I love Angelina for making sure she’s in touch with black people," one user said, while a second added, "Looks like she’s having a full HBCU experience and that’s awesome."
"She found her tribe..👏🏾 Angelina did a great job," a third penned, while a fourth noted, "Culture and dynamics."
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Drops 'Pitt' From Her Name as She's Inducted Into a Sorority at Spelman College: Watch
- Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Is 'So Happy' Her Famous Mom Attended Homecoming Weekend At College, Spills Source
- Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Dance Moves With Daughter Zahara At Back To School Event
Zahara’s choice to drop her father’s last name seemingly appears to be a dig at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum, however, she is not the only one of the couple’s children who has a tense relationship with the patriarch.
As OK! previously reported, Maddox and Brad have been estranged since a 2016 altercation, which led to the famous lovebird’s split.
According to FBI reports, while on a flight from France to the U.S., Brad allegedly grabbed and shook Angelina and claimed she was "f------ up this family."
Other documents claimed the pairs’s kids "bravely tried to protect each other," but before the flight landed, Brad allegedly "choked" one child and hit another.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the incident, Brad still wants to mend his relationship with Maddox.
"He acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split," a source said. "He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation."
Page Six reported on Angelina's attendance at the sorority event.