Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is 'Interested In Dating,' Insider Reveals: She's 'Very Outgoing'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is finding herself at 16 years old.
According to an insider, the teenager is "interested in dating," and she has a "very impressive" network of "likeminded friends around the world" — something her mom "encourages."
“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight,” another source added, noting that the actress, 47, would “approve” any potential new romances that pop up.
Shiloh has also “made a ton of friends in dance class, school and through social media,” the insider shared, explaining that she “makes friends fast.”
Though the famous offspring has an easy way to get into showbiz, she is still a hot commodity.
“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” a third source divulged. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”
As OK! previously reported, the Fight Club alum, 59, previously gushed about his daughter — and he loves seeing how passionate she is about dancing.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," he said of her moves, adding that she's "very beautiful."
- Brad Pitt Allegedly Choked One Of His Kids & Poured Alcohol On Them During 2016 Plane Spat With Angelina Jolie
- Brad Pitt & Daughter Shiloh 'Have An Unbreakable Bond,' Insider Shares, Pair Are 'Cut From The Same Cloth'
- Smooth Moves! Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Impressive Skills In Dance Video
The rising star previously went viral on TikTok — something Pitt didn't expect. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked.
The Bullet Train star, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Jolie, 47, also is proud of his brood, no matter what they decide to do. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he said.
Despite having a tense relationship with some of his other kids, Pitt and Shiloh "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions," a source revealed.
"He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh," the insider added. "The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style reported on Shiloh's life.