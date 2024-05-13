Vivienne Jolie-Pitt All Smiles in 'Today' Show Crowd as Mom Angelina Jolie Promotes New Musical
One proud daughter!
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, beamed as her mother, Angelina Jolie, spoke on the Today show on Monday, May 13, to promote their new musical, The Outsiders.
During the interview, the Maleficent star admitted it was Vivienne who "turned her on" to the idea of producing a Broadway staging of the show. The cameras turned to the crowd to show the teenager sporting a casual look in light-wash jeans, a gray t-shirt and a blue sweater as she lovingly gazed at her mom.
"I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who's going to see this and what they brought forward, this is about a family," Angelina shared.
"The same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it, the same reason we all hugged when we came out here is because this is about family and it's about community," she added.
"I think when anybody comes to see this, it doesn't stay away from the darker sides of life and a lot we have to discuss and a lot that we're feeling," the mother-of-six — who also shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt — continued. "But in the end, it's what gets us through — and that is family."
As OK! previously reported, Vivienne has been following in her famous mom's footsteps and served as her assistant during production of the Broadway show — and according to the 48-year-old, her daughter immediately took to the job.
"Hands down. She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,'" the actress gushed. "She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."
Justin Levine, who scored The Outsiders, also described Vivienne as a "brilliant" person and an "observer" with a unique way of seeing the world.
"So much about this show is about reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space," he said." I just think she's one of the wisest little greasers I've ever met."