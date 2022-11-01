One-On-One Time! Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Run Errands Together Over The Weekend

Nonetheless, Pitt — who shares 5 more kids with the Tomb Raider star — has still been able to spend time with his tykes. Over the summer, the Oscar winner ventured out to Rome, Italy, where some of the offspring were staying as Jolie, 47, worked on a movie.

"She’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip," a source said at the time. "She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed."