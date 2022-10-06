Brad Pitt Won't 'Own Anything He Didn't Do' Despite Angelina Jolie's Efforts, His Lawyer Insists
Not backing down. As his ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to launch allegations against him, Brad Pitt is remaining steadfast in the fact that he will not "own anything he didn't do," his lawyer said.
Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, said in a statement to a publication on Thursday, October 6, that "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side."
The legal mind added: "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation," before pointing out, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions."
"Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done," Kiley concluded.
BRAD PITT FLASHES HUGE SMILE AFTER DETAILS ABOUT HIS 2016 FIGHT WITH ANGELINA JOLIE EMERGE
Jolie accused her ex-husband in court documents filed on Tuesday, October 4, of choking one of their six children and grabbing her on a private jet in September 2016. The Eternals actress claimed the Fight Club actor, “choked one of the children … struck another in the face,” and, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" on the now-infamous flight that led to her filing for divorce.
The brunette beauty further claimed Pitt poured beer on her, as well as beer and red wine on their children. When Jolie tried to jump on the Bullet Train star's back to get him away from their kids, he allegedly shoved himself back, pinning her against the airplane seats, resulting in injuries to her back and elbow.
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the document stated. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
The former flames share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
A rep for Pitt has since called Jolie's allegations "completely untrue."
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2016, after the alleged altercation on the plane. Ever since going their separate ways, Pitt and Jolie have been in a vicious custody battle over their minor children.
ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF THEIR WINERY & POCKET ALL THE PROFITS
Pitt was previously under investigation by the FBI over the in-flight squabble, but authorities did not pursue criminal charges against the Troy actor "due to several factors," according to records.
Jolie submitted her countersuit on Tuesday in response to another legal matter the two are embroiled in, as Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex months earlier regarding the sale of her stake in their French winery.