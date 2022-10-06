Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Go Grocery Shopping After Actress Claims Ex Brad Pitt 'Choked' One Of Their Kids
Keep calm and carry on. Though Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations over ex-husband Brad Pitt have resurfaced yet again, the actress is doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her pack. In fact, one day after the allegations — in which Jolie claimed the Oscar winner "choked" one of their children — made headlines, the mom-of-six went food shopping in Los Angeles with their youngest daughter, Vivienne.
The teen, who wore a face mask, stayed comfy in sweats and a tee, while the Maleficent lead donned a white maxi dress, gray shawl, sandals and pair of sunglasses. Despite the ongoing drama, Jolie had a smile on her face.
As OK! reported, the star and her ex have told different stories when it comes to what went down during a 2016 fight while aboard an airplane. Pitt was originally cleared of any wrongdoings by the FBI despite the brunette beauty claiming he verbally and physically abused her.
More details were brought to light earlier this week when she responded to Pitt's lawsuit over control of their winery. In the new documents, the star claimed "Pitt lunged at" one of their kids in addition to pouring "beer and red wine on the children."
TIP TOP SHAPE! ANGELINA JOLIE FLAUNTS TONED ABS AS LEGAL BATTLE WITH BRAD PITT RAGES ON
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the allegations continued. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."
The dad-of-six has maintained his innocence from the start and his rep released a statement to declare her story is "completely untrue."
"It's incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family," an insider shared with PEOPLE. "She has resorted to trying to keep rehashing the same thing. Going back to the same thing month after month with new and still false information for purposes that only she can understand."
The exes are also parents to Vivienne's twin, Knox, as well as Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17 and Shiloh, 16.
