Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Go Grocery Shopping After Actress Claims Ex Brad Pitt 'Choked' One Of Their Kids

The teen, who wore a face mask, stayed comfy in sweats and a tee, while the Maleficent lead donned a white maxi dress, gray shawl, sandals and pair of sunglasses. Despite the ongoing drama, Jolie had a smile on her face.

As OK! reported, the star and her ex have told different stories when it comes to what went down during a 2016 fight while aboard an airplane. Pitt was originally cleared of any wrongdoings by the FBI despite the brunette beauty claiming he verbally and physically abused her.