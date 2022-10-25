Mother-Daughter Bonding! Angelina Jolie Visits Zahara At Spelman College For Homecoming Weekend
Spelman College's 2022 homecoming weekend was one to remember, as none other than Angelina Jolie showed up in the flesh to visit daughter Zahara! The 17-year-old enrolled in the Atlanta school earlier this year, though it's unclear if she's chosen a major just yet.
Social media photos proved the actress, 47, had no issues mingling with students and their families, as she happily obliged to taking selfies with fans.
"Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming," one student tweeted alongside a photo of themselves with Jolie and Zahara, while another revealed, "Angelina Jolie walked by me today at Spelhouse homecoming."
"Angelina Jolie has been having the time of her life in ATL and i’m here for it," declared another.
The mom-of-six was the one who dropped the teen off earlier this year, admitting at the time that she was on the verge of tears.
Meanwhile, Zahara's father, Brad Pitt, has yet to be seen on the school's property, though he gushed over how "proud" he was of her accomplishments during an interview a few months ago.
"She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud," he shared. " Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye."
The status of Pitt's relationship with his tykes is a bit murky after Jolie accused him of physically and verbally abusing both herself and some of the children, though the Bullet Train actor, 58, was cleared of any wrongdoing after a FBI investigation.
The Hollywood hunk has maintained his innocence, and though he may not live with his children, an insider insisted he "pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world." In fact, over the summer, he was seen arriving in Rome, Italy, to celebrate twins Vivienne and Knox's 14th birthday.
"Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids," the insider added. "He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina."