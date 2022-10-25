Mother-Daughter Bonding! Angelina Jolie Visits Zahara At Spelman College For Homecoming Weekend

Spelman College's 2022 homecoming weekend was one to remember, as none other than Angelina Jolie showed up in the flesh to visit daughter Zahara! The 17-year-old enrolled in the Atlanta school earlier this year, though it's unclear if she's chosen a major just yet.

Social media photos proved the actress, 47, had no issues mingling with students and their families, as she happily obliged to taking selfies with fans.