Emotionless Angelina Jolie Signs Poster From Her and Ex Brad Pitt's Movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in NYC
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage ended years ago, but there are still reminders of him everywhere.
On Monday night, September 30, the Maleficent star, 49, was spotted signing a movie poster from her and the famed actor's 2005 flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith while greeting fans at the New York Film Festival.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Jolie looked stunning — and emotionless — as she used a blue Sharpie marker to write an autograph across the rolled up poster, which clearly displayed both her and Pitt's faces.
While she could have snubbed the fan and refused to pay any mind to the action movie that is to thank for her and Pitt's tumultuous romance, Jolie opted to cooperate before quickly moving on with her busy evening.
The Lara Kroft: Tomb Raider actress met Pitt, 60, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. By January of 2005, the Fight Club actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their decision to divorce.
By then, Pitt and Jolie seemed to already be a couple, with the famous exes' romance spanning from 2004-2016. The former flames tied the knot in 2014 — though their marriage crumbled following an alleged incident of abuse while onboard a private jet in September 2016. Jolie filed for divorce a few days after the reported incident.
Jolie was at the New York Film Festival to promote her film Maria, which hits theaters in the United States on November 27 and will become available for streaming on Netflix on December 11.
The award-winning actress and Pitt's kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, accompanied their mother for support at the event. Jolie and the Wolfs actor also share Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her appearance at the NYFF comes exactly one month after she made a rare comment about her divorce from Pitt during an August interview, admitting she can't wait to ditch Los Angeles as soon and the separated spouses' twins turn 18 and become legal adults.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie "grew up in" L.A. as the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, but only still lives in the area "because I have to be here from a divorce."
"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," Jolie explained, noting her desire to escape Hollywood mainly has to do with "privacy."
"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she expressed. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
Once the twins are of legal age, Jolie plans to "spend a lot of time in Cambodia" — where her eldest son was adopted from in 2002.
"I’ll [also] spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six obtained photos of Jolie signing the Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie poster.