Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara, 19, Shows Off Impressive Dances Moves at Spelman College Sorority Event: Watch
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara is living it up at Spelman College!
As classes kicked off last week, the 19-year-old and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters put on quite the show by doing a choreographed performance.
In a viral TikTok, the famous offspring can be seen busting a move next to her fellow students while wearing a sleeveless green top, jean shorts and white sneakers.
"AKAs at Spelman College🫶😍," the social media user captioned the post, which was set to Anycia and Latto's "Back Outside."
Fans were impressed with the 19-year-old's talent, as one person commented, "Zahara Jolie slayyyyy 😍."
"The excitement that I felt when I see [sic] Zahara !!!!!! go ahead and live your best college life girllllll yasssss ! (I’m Delta by the way) 😂❤️💕," gushed another, while a third penned, "Yasssss Zahara 😍🔥🔥."
It was last fall that Zahara revealed she no longer uses her estranged dad's last name, as at another sorority event, she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie."
Zahara's siblings have followed in her footsteps, as when Shiloh turned 18 in May, she officially filed to change her name to Shiloh Jolie, a request that was then granted.
The girls' younger sister, Vivienne, 16, also snubbed Pitt, 60, when she went by Vivienne Jolie in a playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, in which she worked on alongside her mom, 49.
As OK! reported, the tension likely stems from a 2016 incident, in which the mom-of-six claimed her ex-husband was verbally and physically abusive toward her and their kids.
Since filing for divorce, the kids have stayed in the actress' custody, with an insider revealing the Hollywood hunk has "virtually no contact with the adult kids," which also includes sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20. However, he does have visitation rights with Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox.
An additional source said Brad has "tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try."
Pax recently endured a terrifying e-bike accident that resulted in a hospitalization, but that hasn't opened the door for a father-son reconciliation even though Brad is said to be "extremely concerned."
The young adult is now back at home while the dad-of-six receives a "steady flow of information" about Pax's status through friends and other relatives.
Meanwhile, one insider revealed Pax's siblings and his mom have steadily been by his side at home, and even though he's doing better, he has a long road ahead of him.
"He’s got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of," the source spilled. "His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are."