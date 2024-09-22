Angelina Jolie Has 'Kept Her Distance' From Awards Shows Following Brad Pitt Divorce Drama: 'Never Been a Big Hollywood Schmoozer'
Angelina Jolie has steered clear of major Hollywood shindigs following her high profile divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 — but that may change this awards season.
"Since their split she’s kept her distance," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer."
However, due to the rumors that her Maria Callas biopic, Maria, could be nominated for an Academy Award, the source added Jolie has been "making her presence on the scene very felt" compared to prior years.
As for Pitt, the source said "the possibility of having to run into her is annoying."
"What really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee," the source continued. "Brad's pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something, but what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie most recently attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Maria, while Pitt was there for the premiere of Wolfs — but the feuding exes managed to keep from bumping into each other.
"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival]," the event’s artistic director Alberto Barbera explained. "Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."
Despite the Maleficent star's success in the film industry, she doesn't plan to stay in Los Angeles forever. During a recent interview, she admitted she's only living in Southern California because of her divorce and will likely leave as soon as her youngest kids turn 18.
Jolie shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with the Troy actor.
"I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," she added.
The source spoke with In Touch on Jolie's feelings about awards shows.