Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Fans Left Unimpressed With New Magazine Cover: 'Not Her Best Angle'

angelina jolie cover magazine backlash
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's 'Vogue Mexico' cover sparked mixed reactions, with many criticizing the shot.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie graced the cover of Vogue Mexico’s December issue, but fans weren't impressed with the photoshoot.

On November 26, the magazine released the cover, taken by photographer Dan Martensen, which featured Jolie in a sleek black Christian Dior dress, via Instagram.

The snap later sparked mixed reactions online, with many commenting on the main photo.

Source: @voguemexico/Instagram
“That’s quite an unflattering shot of Angelina Jolie. Not her best angle. That being said, I like the coloring and the simplicity of it all,” one fan wrote, while another remarked, “I know the editing department worked all night to make her look passable 😭.”

“She looks really sad here, like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set,” a third noticed.

“These look like outtakes. It takes skill to make Angelina Jolie look this bad,” a user on theFashionSpot forum chimed in.

Source: MEGA

The movie, titled 'Maria,' is based on the life of renowned opera singer Maria Callas.

In the new issue, Jolie reflected on the personal challenges of her turbulent divorce from Brad Pitt and how it shaped her portrayal of the late opera legend Maria Callas in the biopic Maria.

The film premiered in theaters on November 27 and will debut on Netflix on December 11.

“I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice… which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness, and a lot of things that I felt I didn’t own, that I didn’t feel safe letting out, it also involved owning something that I didn’t want to deal with,” she shared.

Source: MEGA

The 'Maleficent' star underwent intensive seven-month training to learn opera for her role as Maria Callas.

“There’s something that happens in these beautiful pieces of music that you can’t sing unless you can access a certain part of yourself,” she added.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

As OK! previously reported, the Eternals star, who filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, revealed she connected deeply with Callas.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal,” Jolie said in an interview during the AFI Fest premiere in October. “But there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.”

“I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does too,” the Oscar-winning actress added. “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?”

Source: MEGA

The mother-of-six hinted at taking on more projects in the future.

As she embodied the legendary soprano, Jolie discovered parallels between them as performers, as they're “very hard on themselves” and dedicated to their craft.

The matriarch also admitted that she poured a lot of effort into the role.

“It took many months of singing classes and Italian lessons,” Jolie said to The Hollywood Reporter. “You try to be precise. I’m making her pain personal to me, and that is certainly very private.”

Jolie’s dedication to the role earned her a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in October, an emotional moment that left the actress in tears.

Source: MEGA

The biopic was released on November 27.

In a recent interview, Jolie expressed her admiration for the production of Maria, which was directed by Pablo Larraín.

“These opportunities don’t come off, and they certainly don’t come always with such a wonderful director or writer. The whole team was just so extraordinary and so committed to her,” she shared on November 27.

“Maria just gathers people that respect her and work hard for her. I think we all really did want to pay respect,” she continued.

The Maleficent star then explained how she prepped for the role.

“Instead of thinking I’m going to put this character on. I’m going to wear this character. I always think it’s more about stripping away the parts of me that aren’t her, right?” she explained.

“Whoever the character is, there’s something in each of us that’s a little bit like … So with her, it was me without my children, without my health, this kind of stripping away. But what I would find is the part of me that feels a lot of pressure, works very hard, and sometimes feels very lonely," she detailed. “So, in that place I found her.”

Deadline recently interviewed Jolie.

