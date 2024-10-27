Single Angelina Jolie Debuts Curly Hairstyle at L.A. Premiere of 'Maria' Amid Lengthy Brad Pitt Divorce Drama: Photos
A whole new Angelina Jolie!
On Saturday, October 26, the actress, 49, showed off a curly-haired look as she attended the premiere of her new movie Maria after she dropped the yearslong lawsuit against ex-husband Brad Pitt, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.
In the images, the single star — who originally filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 — donned a shiny silk gown in a champagne color along with a dark gray jacket. The brunette beauty wore a bright red lip and had her hair in voluminous curls while gracing the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in L.A.
In the new film, Jolie plays opera singer Maria Callas, who lived in Paris in the 1970s.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie’s outing came just weeks after she gave up on her legal battle against Pitt.
"She seems really relaxed and happy," a source said about the mother-of-six — who shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with the Oscar-winning actor. "It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf."
Jolie originally took legal action against Pitt in 2016 after he allegedly choked one of their kids and hit another one of them in the face while on an international flight from France to Los Angeles. The Girl, Interrupted star also claimed he grabbed her head, "shook her" and poured wine and beer on her during the alleged incident.
Pitt has denied all of Jolie’s allegations, though he did confess he had an alcohol problem. The incident was investigated, however, authorities did not bring charges against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.
In addition to making recent headlines for ending the legal battle, Jolie also stirred up rumors that she was dating British rapper Akala, however, a source recently shut down the speculation.
“Angelina is close friends with Akala’s girlfriend [Chanelle Newman], who has also been at every event,” the insider told Us Weekly after Jolie had been spotted with the musician in London. “They all work together. Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time.”
Jolie was in the U.K. for the London Film Festival premiere of her new movie Maria. The celeb’s trip was reportedly jam-packed with press and screenings every night.
Despite sources’ claims Akala and Jolie had an overnight stay or intimate dinner, this was not the case, as during all of the events where the duo was spotted, Akala’s partner Chanelle was also present.