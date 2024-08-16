Angelina Jolie's History of Darkness in 12 Slides: From Mental Health Battles to Scary Knives Obsession and More

The same year the hit movie came out, Jolie detailed other even more turbulent periods no one knew about.

Not long before her 2000 wedding to second husband Thornton, 69 (she separated from her first husband, Hackers costar Jonny Lee Miller, 51, in 1997 after less than two years of marriage), Jolie told late interview show host Larry King she’d suffered from depression. One terrifying incident involved her "going crazy" when she couldn’t locate Thornton.

She said she was told "you’re having a nervous breakdown," and was admitted to the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute and placed on a three-day hold.

The Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner also confessed her plans to die by suicide — or at the hands of another person. In 2001, she told Rolling Stone she’d wanted to use a knife and sleeping pills to end her life, but began to question whether she could pull it off.

"This is going to sound so insane, but there was a time when I realized I was going to have to hire somebody to kill me," she said, explaining that she convinced herself making it look like a robbery-murder would somehow be better. "With suicide comes the guilt of all the people around you thinking that they could have done something."

She met with a man she was told could do the job, who asked her to take some time to think over what she was doing.

"And [after] a month," she said, "other things changed in my life and I was surviving again."