Angelina Jolie Is 'Livid' Over 'Being Painted the Bad Guy' While Ex Brad Pitt 'Is Portrayed as a Victim' After Contentious Divorce Battle
The breakup drama never ends.
Though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split back in 2016, the two are still at odds over things like the custody of their children and their winery. However, the actress reportedly feels that the breakup has affected her much worse than her ex-husband.
"Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," a source spilled a U.K. news outlet. "Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites."
So much so, the source claimed the mother-of-six, 48, will one day leave acting behind for good. "She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age," the insider spilled, referring to their children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
"Angie has no close ties to Hollywood," the insider added. "She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees."
Jolie said as much in a recent interview, noting how she was born into the spotlight since her father, Jon Voight, 84, is an Oscar winner.
"It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," she explained. "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place."
While Pitt, 60, legally still has custody of the kids despite his ex's wishes — she claimed he abused her and their kids while drunk on a family flight in 2016 — the Hollywood hunk doesn't seem to see them that much.
In fact, Zahara appeared to drop "Pitt" from her last name when she introduced herself at a Spelman College sorority event earlier this year, as OK! reported.
Meanwhile, the Fight Club star's career is still going strong, as is his romance with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry designer he was first linked to in November 2022.
"Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” said a source. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”
“It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him,” added the insider. “Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
Though the pair is very private, she was seen by his side earlier this month when they stepped out for his 60th birthday bash in Los Angeles.
