Angelina Jolie Is 'Livid' Over 'Being Painted the Bad Guy' While Ex Brad Pitt 'Is Portrayed as a Victim' After Contentious Divorce Battle

"Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," a source spilled a U.K. news outlet. "Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites."

So much so, the source claimed the mother-of-six, 48, will one day leave acting behind for good. "She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age," the insider spilled, referring to their children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.