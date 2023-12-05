Angelina Jolie Reveals She 'Lost the Ability to Live and Travel as Freely' After Tumultuous Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie revealed how her divorce has taken a toll on her and her family. Though the actress, 48, plans to leave Los Angeles eventually, she is still frustrated that she's stagnant.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she says, and spend more time at her home in Cambodia," the star, who share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with the actor, 59, said in a new interview.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she shared. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”