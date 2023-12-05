OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie Reveals She 'Lost the Ability to Live and Travel as Freely' After Tumultuous Divorce From Brad Pitt

Dec. 5 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie revealed how her divorce has taken a toll on her and her family. Though the actress, 48, plans to leave Los Angeles eventually, she is still frustrated that she's stagnant.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she says, and spend more time at her home in Cambodia," the star, who share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with the actor, 59, said in a new interview.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she shared. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, but the two have been in an intense custody battle, in addition to handling the partial sale of their Provençal Château Miraval property and winery in France.

“We had to heal,” she said of that time period. “There are things we needed to heal from.”

Jolie might be alluding to when the Fight Club alum was allegedly abusive toward his then-wife and two of their children while on a private plane in 2016. The alleged incident led Jolie to end her marriage.

The two have been in a bitter custody battle over the years.

For his part, the handsome hunk seems to be thriving, as he's dating Ines de Ramon and getting back into the swing of things now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

"He shut down production on his Formula 1 movie, Apex, because of the strike in late July," a source spilled. "And since then, he’s basically disappeared from the public eye. He’s been chilling with his girlfriend, traveling and focusing on other projects."

The former flames share six children.

"Brad is telling friends that stepping away from the spotlight is the best thing he’s ever done," the insider noted of Pitt. "It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much. He’s turned a corner in what he wants and is living a whole new life. He’s finally putting his well-being and his family first."

Angelina Jolie said her family needed to 'heal' post-divorce.

Pax and Pitt's relationship might still be strained, but it seems like the dad-of-six is getting to see his other tots.

"He’s on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more," the source added.

WSJ. Magazine spoke to Jolie.

