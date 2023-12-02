Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air' for Actor Amid Family Drama: 'She’s Smart and Supportive'
Brad Pitt is counting his lucky stars that he found Ines de Ramon following his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie.
“Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” said the source. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”
Though the pair, who were first photographed together at a Bono concert last November, have only been together a short time, it looks like their romance is heating up, as they will spend the holidays together, the source divulged.
“It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him,” added the source. “Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
As OK! previously reported, the actor has been leaning on the jewelry designer, who was previously married to Paul Wesley, especially after his son Pax Jolie-Pitt slammed his father in a 2020 social media post, which recently resurfaced.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" Pax wrote in an Instagram Story post alongside a photo of the Fight Club alum receiving an Oscar for best supporting actor.
"You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," he declared of Pitt — who was allegedly abusive toward his ex-wife and two of his children when they were onboard a private jet in 2016.
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he continued, referring to his other siblings, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
Fortunately, "Ines has been good for Brad’s soul," the insider said of the couple. "He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."
"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement," the source spilled. "Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon. They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them."
