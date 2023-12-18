Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Are Planning Joint Birthday and Holiday Party as Actor Turns 60: Source
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are reportedly planning one big blowout to celebrate the holidays and their December birthdays!
Since the actor turns 60 on Monday, December 18 — just one day before the jewelry designer's special day — an insider claimed they want to combine the occasions with Christmas and New Year's Eve.
However, any whispers of the dad-of-six popping the question to his girlfriend of one year during the party aren't true.
"Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future," a source spilled to a news outlet, noting that even though the Oscar winner "isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them."
"No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new," the source added.
Pitt has been married twice before, while de Ramon's marriage to actor Paul Wesley ended last year.
While the brunette beauty's split went smoothly, Pitt has been battling it out with Angelina Jolie since they separated in 2016 — but the drama hasn't scared away de Ramon.
"Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad. She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," another insider spilled. "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure."
As the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star tries to settle a dispute with Jolie over their winery, their son Pax Jolie-Pitt's scathing 2020 Father's Day message to the actor randomly resurfaced on social media last month.
In Pax's message, he wrote, "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," seemingly referring to Angelina's allegations that he got physical with her and their kids on a plane.
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," Pax, 20, added, referring to his siblings Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---."
The exes also share son Maddox, 22.
A source claimed the Hollywood hunk didn't have much of a reaction to the post making headlines, noting, "It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family."
