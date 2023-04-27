Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Outing With Son Maddox to Attend White House Dinner With President Joe Biden — See Photos

Jolie turned heads in an all-white gown paired with a matching jacket as she made her way into the event with the 21-year-old, who looked grown up in a black two piece suit. The proud mama held onto her child's arm as they strolled past photographers.

While Jolie-Pitt appeared to be on excellent terms with his mom, the same cannot be said for his relationship with dad Brad Pitt, who was left devastated by their estrangement following his split from his former spouse in 2016. “He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” an insider explained of their lack of communication.