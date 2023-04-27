Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Outing With Son Maddox to Attend White House Dinner With President Joe Biden — See Photos
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt had one swanky night out in Washington, D.C.!
On Wednesday, April 26, the Eternals actress stepped out with her eldest child to attend a state dinner for South Korea at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Jolie turned heads in an all-white gown paired with a matching jacket as she made her way into the event with the 21-year-old, who looked grown up in a black two piece suit. The proud mama held onto her child's arm as they strolled past photographers.
While Jolie-Pitt appeared to be on excellent terms with his mom, the same cannot be said for his relationship with dad Brad Pitt, who was left devastated by their estrangement following his split from his former spouse in 2016. “He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” an insider explained of their lack of communication.
“When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually," the source continued. “Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall."
The broken dynamic between the two may have stemmed from an alleged altercation that took place on a private plane in 2016, where Pitt reportedly "attacked" his adopted son during a fight with the Maleficent star.
According to insiders, Pitt “was drunk, and there was an argument between him and Angelina. There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have."
"He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way," the source noted. "He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”