Brad Pitt Accused of Turning French Winery Into His 'Own Personal Piggy Bank' Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Battle
Although it seemed impossible — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle just got even more intense.
The latest filing submitted in the exes' ongoing court case involving their French vineyard Château Miraval accused Pitt of misusing funds from the estate for his own personal pleasure.
On Monday, May 13, Tenute del Mondo — the company Jolie, 48, is trying to sell her shares of the winery to, countersued Pitt, 60, and his company Mondo Bongo for €20 million, or over $21 million U.S. dollars.
Tenute del Mondo claimed Pitt wrongfully took funds and assets from the vineyard for them "to be spent on his personal expenses and to be diverted to his other business ventures rather than be paid out as dividends and loan repayments," court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The beverages company further alleged the Bullet Train actor's control over Château Miraval resulted in damages after "millions of its funds [were] spent on projects that benefit him personally, including more than $1 million on renovations for a swimming pool that only he uses."
The legal filing also accused Pitt of misdirecting the winery’s assets for his various side businesses "by funding them with Château Miraval’s money and/or allowing them to use Château Miraval’s image, premises and assets for zero or below market compensation."
"Pitt and Mondo Bongo have turned Château Miraval into their personal piggy bank," the countersuit claimed. They have entered into a series of transactions using Château Miraval’s funds that have deprived Tenute of the profits and loan repayments to which it is entitled."
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' legal feud over the French winery dates back to 2021, when Pitt took legal action against his ex-wife after she sold her shares of the property without his permission or knowledge the exchange.
"Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business," the Fight Club star declared in a court submission at the time. "They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014."
Despite saying "I Do" at the intimate location, Jolie seemingly wants no part in the vineyard after having a nasty fallout with her ex-husband.
The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after an alleged incident of abuse took place onboard their private jet.
Some of the former flames' six children — Maddox , 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 — were reportedly on the plane with their parents at the time Pitt supposedly lost his temper.
