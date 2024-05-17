Angelina Jolie 'Refuses to Back Down' as Contentious Battle With Ex Brad Pitt Heats Up: No 'End in Sight'

Brad Pitt is eager for his seemingly never-ending legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to conclue — but the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star refuses to be the one who throws in the towel.

The Maleficent actress first filed for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in September 2016, however, the exes are still fighting in court over their shared French vineyard, Château Miraval, and a series of intense NDA-related accusations.