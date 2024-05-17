OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie 'Refuses to Back Down' as Contentious Battle With Ex Brad Pitt Heats Up: No 'End in Sight'

brad angelina
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brad Pitt is eager for his seemingly never-ending legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to conclue — but the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star refuses to be the one who throws in the towel.

The Maleficent actress first filed for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in September 2016, however, the exes are still fighting in court over their shared French vineyard, Château Miraval, and a series of intense NDA-related accusations.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt willing drag out tumultuous angelina jolie winery lawsuit
Source: mega

Brad Pitt is still fighting his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over their French winery.

"The drama with Angie is hanging over them like a dark cloud," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48. "Brad's on the defensive all the time and is always on the phone with his lawyers."

The court battle revolves around what was initially a $28 million investment for the then-couple's future — and where the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars tied the knot in 2014 — however, the winery has since become their worst nightmare.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has been accused of abuse by Angelina Jolie numerous times.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's main argument involving the vineyard stems from Jolie selling her shares of the winery in 2021 without receiving permission or informing her ex-husband.

Jolie, on the other hand, claims she only went forward with her sale after Pitt allegedly asked her to sign an NDA in an attempt to cover up his marital and parental abuse — though the Fight Club actor later countered his ex-wife's claims via court, insisting her excuse was falsely made up.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt drained fighting angelina jolie refuses give up kids
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

Still, Jolie — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Pitt — "refuses to back down," the insider declared.

The situation has pulled Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, into the mix, as it's hard for her not to feel involved in her significant other's stress and frustration.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"This isn’t a fight she wants to get involved in, but she is — especially now that she and Brad live together," the confidante confessed of the 34-year-old vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry, who started dating Pitt in November 2022.

"The whole drama stresses her out," the source revealed of de Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley.

"Brad wants to be done with it but he also wants what’s fair. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight," the insider concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Pitt and Jolie's drawn-out legal battle.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.