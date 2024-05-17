Angelina Jolie 'Refuses to Back Down' as Contentious Battle With Ex Brad Pitt Heats Up: No 'End in Sight'
Brad Pitt is eager for his seemingly never-ending legal battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to conclue — but the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star refuses to be the one who throws in the towel.
The Maleficent actress first filed for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in September 2016, however, the exes are still fighting in court over their shared French vineyard, Château Miraval, and a series of intense NDA-related accusations.
"The drama with Angie is hanging over them like a dark cloud," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48. "Brad's on the defensive all the time and is always on the phone with his lawyers."
The court battle revolves around what was initially a $28 million investment for the then-couple's future — and where the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars tied the knot in 2014 — however, the winery has since become their worst nightmare.
Pitt's main argument involving the vineyard stems from Jolie selling her shares of the winery in 2021 without receiving permission or informing her ex-husband.
Jolie, on the other hand, claims she only went forward with her sale after Pitt allegedly asked her to sign an NDA in an attempt to cover up his marital and parental abuse — though the Fight Club actor later countered his ex-wife's claims via court, insisting her excuse was falsely made up.
Still, Jolie — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Pitt — "refuses to back down," the insider declared.
The situation has pulled Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, into the mix, as it's hard for her not to feel involved in her significant other's stress and frustration.
"This isn’t a fight she wants to get involved in, but she is — especially now that she and Brad live together," the confidante confessed of the 34-year-old vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry, who started dating Pitt in November 2022.
"The whole drama stresses her out," the source revealed of de Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley.
"Brad wants to be done with it but he also wants what’s fair. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight," the insider concluded.
