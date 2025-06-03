Inside Angelina Jolie's Son Pax's Booze-Soaked Wild Night Out: Partying, Strip Club and More
Pax Jolie-Pitt knows how to party!
Angelina Jolie's son — who is estranged from his father, Brad Pitt — looked like he could hardly walk by the end of a booze-filled night out with friends on Saturday, May 31.
Pax Jolie-Pitt Hits Hollywood for Night Out
The 21-year-old was caught on camera leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel over the weekend, and while he was on two feet, he seemed to only be able to stand straight thanks to the help of his pals.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Pax had his arms around several different friends as he smiled and laughed in a black T-shirt, a matching hat, khaki-colored pants and black Converse sneakers. He accessorized with a silver necklace.
Pax Jolie-Pitt Heads to Strip Club
After leaving Chateau Marmont, Pax and his friends were seen heading to a strip club, where they continued to party until around 2:30 a.m., another news outlet reported.
His parents celebrity status didn't seem to have too much of an affect on Pax's evening, as he was spotted getting scanned by security at one point in the night like any other person entering a club. The famous offspring is still getting used to being able to legally drink in the United States after turning 21 roughly six months ago in November 2024.
- Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, Crashes Into Car During Second Biking Accident — 6 Months After Near-Fatal Hospitalization
- Pax Jolie-Pitt Ignores Paparazzi While Walking Dog As Insider Spills Brad Pitt Is 'Talking' About Having Kids With New Girlfriend
- Pax Jolie-Pitt Takes His Dog for a Walk as Source Claims the Teen and His Siblings Are Mom Angelina Jolie's Only Friends
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pax-Jolie Pitt's Back-to-Back Bike Accidents
Pax is no stranger to making headlines as of recently. Within the past year, Brad an Angelina's adopted son was involved in two scary e-bike accidents, one of which left him hospitalized in the ICU.
"He was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet," a source admitted of Pax — who was left with a forehead scar that he put on full display while attending the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet with his mom in September 2024.
Pax Jolie-Pitt Crashed His Tesla
After the July 2024 incident, Pax slammed into the side of a car while riding his bike in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Two months before the first bicycle collision left him hospitalized, Pax hit a box truck with his Tesla outside of RED Studios Hollywood just before midnight.
Police were called to the scene and determined Pax, who was not injured, had not been under the influence. The reason for the crash was unclear and he exchanged information with the studio before being picked up by an unidentifiable driver.
While he escaped his the initial Tesla accident and the second bike crash crash injury-free, the back-to-back-to-back accidents reportedly left Angelina feeling overly anxious about her son's health and safety.
"She’d love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up on this need for speed, but that’s very unlikely," another insider dished.