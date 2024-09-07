or
Pax Jolie-Pitt Crashed Tesla 2 Months Before He Was Hospitalized for Harrowing Bike Accident

Photo of Pax Jolie-Pitt.
Source: MEGA

A report revealed that Pax Jolie-Pitt likely totaled his car two months before his bike accident.

By:

Sept. 7 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

A pattern of destructive behavior?

A new report revealed that Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20, got into a car accident on May 19 just two months before he was hospitalized for a severe electric bike accident.

pax jolie pitt crashed tesla months hospitalized bike accident
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was not hurt in the May car crash, but he was taken to the ICU after the bike accident.

The incident report claimed he crashed his Tesla into a box truck outside RED Studios Hollywood before midnight. The famous offspring of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was luckily not injured in the wreck.

After Police were called to the scene, they determined Pax was not under the influence, though the reason for the crash was unclear. Pax and the studio exchanged information before the youngster was picked up by an unrecognizable driver.

As OK! previously reported, the car accident came before Pax rammed his bike into a stopped vehicle on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on July 29.

The actors’ son was seriously injured from the incident and immediately taken to the ICU.

pax jolie pitt crashed tesla months hospitalized bike accident
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt is recovering at home from the severe bike accident.

One eyewitness detailed the harrowing moment.

"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head," Lola Cavalli, who was one of the first people to respond to the accident, said.

pax jolie pitt crashed tesla months hospitalized bike accident
Source: MEGA

The cause of the car crash was unclear, though Pax was not under the influence at the time.

"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head," she confessed. "And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

Pax was luckily picked up by an ambulance in time to save him, as he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

MORE ON:
Pax Jolie-Pitt
pax jolie pitt crashed tesla months hospitalized bike accident
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt rammed his e-bike into a stopped car on July 29.

Pax is now at home recovering from his injuries and is the Girl, Interrupted alum’s top priority.

"Having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule because to her credit, she’s not relying on a big staff of medical people, she’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible," a source said of Angelina, 49.

Source: OK!
Despite being busy taking care of Pax, Angelina still has time to deal with her ongoing legal war with Brad, 60.

"You’d think this horrible scare might get her to back down from her fight with Brad, but if anything, it’s made her more determined to win and expose him for the jerk she says he is," they spilled.

TMZ reported on the May car accident.

