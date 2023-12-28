Angelina Jolie Glows While Visiting Her Fashion Brand's NYC Store With Her Kids: Photos
Angelina Jolie turned heads during a recent New York City outing.
The Maleficent actress, 48, glowed on Tuesday, December 26, while visiting her Atelier Jolie brand's Manhattan store with her children Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, and Knox, 15.
Jolie — who also has children Maddox, 22, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt — looked as chic as ever, bundled up in a black trench coat while carrying a coordinating bag and dark sunglasses as she held hands with her daughter.
The family day out in the Big Apple comes as insiders say The Original Sin star's eldest son has been preparing to release a tell-all about his rocky relationship with his adopted father, 60.
"Titled 'Daddy Dearest,' the book is said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations," an insider exclusively claimed to OK!. "It will offer readers a unique perspective into the private life of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, making the bombshell book Joan Crawford’s daughter wrote about her look like Mary Poppins."
The supposed book comes as a scathing post recently resurfaced of Pax slamming the patriarch for his allegedly abusive behavior toward his children. "Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" the 2020 Instagram Story read.
- Angelina Jolie's 6 Children Are the 'Closest People' to Her as They 'Had to Heal' After Divorce From Brad Pitt
- Angelina Jolie Brings Children Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne & Knox To 'Eternals' Premiere As Brad Pitt Custody War Continues
- Angelina Jolie Enjoys Lunch Date With 3 Of Her Kids After Dropping Son Maddox Off At College
"You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax continued in the social media update. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
"You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---," he harshly added. "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following Pitt and Jolie's 2016 split, her children have been her biggest support system. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she explained in a recent interview while explaining how she does not have much of a social life these days. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."
"We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from," the matriarch continued of her brood, seemingly referencing the alleged 2016 incident of abuse on a private plane.