OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie Glows While Visiting Her Fashion Brand's NYC Store With Her Kids: Photos

angelinajoliestepsoutpp
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 28 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Angelina Jolie turned heads during a recent New York City outing.

The Maleficent actress, 48, glowed on Tuesday, December 26, while visiting her Atelier Jolie brand's Manhattan store with her children Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, and Knox, 15.

Article continues below advertisement
angelinajoliestepsout
Source: Mega

Angelina Jolie glowed while stepping out with her kids.

Jolie — who also has children Maddox, 22, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt — looked as chic as ever, bundled up in a black trench coat while carrying a coordinating bag and dark sunglasses as she held hands with her daughter.

The family day out in the Big Apple comes as insiders say The Original Sin star's eldest son has been preparing to release a tell-all about his rocky relationship with his adopted father, 60.

Article continues below advertisement
angelinajoliestepsout
Source: Mega

Angelina Jolie looked chic in an all-black ensemble.

"Titled 'Daddy Dearest,' the book is said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations," an insider exclusively claimed to OK!. "It will offer readers a unique perspective into the private life of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, making the bombshell book Joan Crawford’s daughter wrote about her look like Mary Poppins."

The supposed book comes as a scathing post recently resurfaced of Pax slamming the patriarch for his allegedly abusive behavior toward his children. "Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" the 2020 Instagram Story read.

Article continues below advertisement
angelinajoliestepsout
Source: Mega

Angelina Jolie was visiting her fashion brand's NYC store.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

"You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax continued in the social media update. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

"You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---," he harshly added. "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!"

Article continues below advertisement
angelinajoliestepsout
Source: Mega

Pax, Zahara, and Knox accompanied their mom in New York City.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Following Pitt and Jolie's 2016 split, her children have been her biggest support system. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she explained in a recent interview while explaining how she does not have much of a social life these days. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

"We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from," the matriarch continued of her brood, seemingly referencing the alleged 2016 incident of abuse on a private plane.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.