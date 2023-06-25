Brad Pitt 'Believes' Ex Angelina Jolie 'Will Stop at Nothing to Get What She Wants — Which Is to Take the Children Away From Him': Source

Brad Pitt is worried his family is at stake as his back-and-forth legal dealings with his estranged ex, Angelina Jolie, continue to affect his relationships with his children.

The former couple — who shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been locked in heated court battles since their 2016 split, from arguing over the rights to sell their shares of their French winery to custody issues.