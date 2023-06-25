OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt 'Believes' Ex Angelina Jolie 'Will Stop at Nothing to Get What She Wants — Which Is to Take the Children Away From Him': Source

brad pitt winery battle angelina joliepp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 25 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Brad Pitt is worried his family is at stake as his back-and-forth legal dealings with his estranged ex, Angelina Jolie, continue to affect his relationships with his children.

The former couple — who shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been locked in heated court battles since their 2016 split, from arguing over the rights to sell their shares of their French winery to custody issues.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt winery battle angelina jolie
Source: mega

A source spilled to an outlet that Pitt "believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."

"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source added. "This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt kids
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Jolie accused Pitt of verbally and physically abusing both herself and some of their children during a 2016 flight from France to the United States.

She claimed he "choked" her and "shook her," during the altercation, as well as poured "beer and red wine on the children."

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," a court document detailing the alleged incident stated. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt kids
Source: mega

The source noted, "There was some satisfaction on Angelina’s part that the public heard about the level of abuse she and the children were exposed to."

"She feels it should have had more of an impact on Brad’s reputation," the source continued. "She won’t forgive Brad — and she certainly won’t forget."

The Troy actor has denied all allegations of abuse, calling Jolie's accusations "completely untrue."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

And while Pitt and Jolie's son Maddox is believed to have a strained relationship with his adoptive father, a separate insider dished that the other kids "are fine with Brad."

"They all actually like him," the insider explained, before mentioning that the other children's relationships with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is something that "really gets under Angie's skin."

The source spoke with Star magazine about Pitt and Jolie's legal battles.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.