Brad Pitt 'Believes' Ex Angelina Jolie 'Will Stop at Nothing to Get What She Wants — Which Is to Take the Children Away From Him': Source
Brad Pitt is worried his family is at stake as his back-and-forth legal dealings with his estranged ex, Angelina Jolie, continue to affect his relationships with his children.
The former couple — who shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been locked in heated court battles since their 2016 split, from arguing over the rights to sell their shares of their French winery to custody issues.
A source spilled to an outlet that Pitt "believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source added. "This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie accused Pitt of verbally and physically abusing both herself and some of their children during a 2016 flight from France to the United States.
She claimed he "choked" her and "shook her," during the altercation, as well as poured "beer and red wine on the children."
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," a court document detailing the alleged incident stated. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
The source noted, "There was some satisfaction on Angelina’s part that the public heard about the level of abuse she and the children were exposed to."
"She feels it should have had more of an impact on Brad’s reputation," the source continued. "She won’t forgive Brad — and she certainly won’t forget."
The Troy actor has denied all allegations of abuse, calling Jolie's accusations "completely untrue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
And while Pitt and Jolie's son Maddox is believed to have a strained relationship with his adoptive father, a separate insider dished that the other kids "are fine with Brad."
"They all actually like him," the insider explained, before mentioning that the other children's relationships with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is something that "really gets under Angie's skin."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Pitt and Jolie's legal battles.